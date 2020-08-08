Three-Time NBA Champion Draymond Green Urges Devin Booker To ‘Get Out’ Of Phoenix Suns

Since being selected as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has successfully turned himself into an All-Star caliber player in the league. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Suns remain one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. With their inability to contend for the championship title, it’s no longer surprising that rumors are starting to circulate the Booker may soon follow the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Phoenix.

One of the current players who is actively supporting the idea for Booker to part ways with the Suns is three-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. In a recent appearance on TNT‘s pregame show for Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, via Twitter, Green talked about Booker and his current situation with the Suns. Green said that it’s great to see the Suns playing well in the Orlando bubble, but it doesn’t change his belief that it would be best for Booker to “get out” of Phoenix.

“It’s great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix,” Green said, as transcribed by Justin Fried of Fansided’s Golden Gate Sports. “It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career. They gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man somewhere he can play great basketball all the time and win because he’s that type of player.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

As of now, the Suns haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to make Booker available on the trade market this fall. However, if they don’t have a clear plan of building a roster that could legitimately contend for the championship title around Booker, Green might be right that the All-Star shooting guard should leave Phoenix and play for a team where his talent won’t be wasted. Booker would be an intriguing acquisition for young squads who are already in the final phase of the rebuilding process or title contenders who are in dire need of additional star power.

Green’s recent comment about Booker and the Suns could be interpreted as tampering. However, according to Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports, it’s rare for the league to give tampering fines to players as they are mostly reserving those charges for NBA executives. This was proven when LeBron James talked about teaming up with Anthony Davis last season. Instead of taking action against James, the league decided to send an anti-tampering memo to every team.