New MCU Fan Theory Suggests Loki Will Become The New Thor In A Separate Timeline

A wild, albeit interesting, fan theory has popped up on Reddit regarding Loki and his part in the MCU going forward. Redditor u/TheMediocreCritic shared the lengthy idea to the Fan Theory subreddit page, and as at the time of this publication, it has been upvoted over 1,400 times. The user believes the trickster will take on the mantle of Thor in an alternate timeline after he stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

The God of Mischief was lucky enough to escape during a scuffle at Stark Tower, and it’s been reported that the new Loki series on Disney Plus will follow his travels from that point on forward. During these travels, the theory suggests Loki will try and right some wrongs from the past, becoming a hero instead of the villain.

It’s important to note the changes that were made to the main timeline since the trickster god will no longer be a prisoner on Asgard ahead of Thor: The Dark World. In the final act of that film, Loki saves the lives of his brother and Jane Foster. This would mean both Thor and Jane are dead, meaning the mantle would be his to take if he wanted it.

“With Loki presumably roaming free in the alternate timeline, both characters may have perished at the hands of Malkeith. It is also Loki that comes to Thor’s aid in Ragnorck, bringing with him an army. Thor may be alive in the main timeline just because of Loki’s intervention. Maybe without Loki, there is no Thor. So Asgard would need a prince to take Thor’s place,” part of the theory reads.

This take on the Loki series is confusing no doubt with plenty of plot holes, but aspects of it very well could show up not just in the Disney Plus portion, but in the MCU as well. Tom Hiddleston’s character is suspected to appear at some point in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will definitely connect to the series. Some are guessing it’s the mischievous man himself who brings Mjolnir with him from an alternate timeline into the future, which is how Jane will acquire it. Love and Thunder director Taikia Waititi already confirmed the film will follow the comic book story of The Mighty Thor, where Lady Thor makes her first appearance.

Loki is set to land on Disney Plus in the Spring of 2021. The loose release date is subject to change as the ongoing health crisis has dramatically altered filming schedules and releases of MCU projects.