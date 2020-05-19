Kristin Cavallari Announces The End Of Her Reality Show, Thanks Fans For Their Support

The Uncommon James founder is saying goodbye to 'Very Cavallari' as she starts a 'new chapter' in her life.

Kristin Cavallari has announced that she is ending her E! reality show, Very Cavallari.

Weeks after Kristin and her husband, Jay Cutler, revealed they were ending their seven-year marriage, the 33-year-old reality star and entrepreneur dealt another blow to fans.

Kristin posted a glam photo to Instagram that showed her wearing a cut-out black dress while holding an iced coffee. In the caption, the reality star told fans that as part of this “new chapter” in her life, she has decided not to continue on with Very Cavallari. The Uncommon James founder thanked E! Entertainment and all of her fans for their support over the show’s first three seasons.

Stunned fans hit the comments section of Kristin’s post to react to the surprising news, leaving over 11,000 messages for the reality star.

“STUNNER!!!! But can u have another show soon plz – I love watching you,” one fan wrote.

“The hits just keep on coming,” added another.

“2020 is officially ruined,” a third fan wrote.

Others wrote that Kristin is ending Very Cavallari because “Jay is the show.”

Still others speculated that this news must mean Kristin is “totally” returning to The Hills. She previously starred on the MTV reality show from 2009 to 2010, replacing original star Lauren Conrad. There has been buzz that she will appear on The Hills: New Beginnings reboot, which films in her old stomping grounds in Southern California.

Interestingly, some of Kristin’s former Hills co-stars were talking about her “next chapter” just one day before she announced the end of Very Cavallari, per Page Six.

“I think Kristin is going to be better off and I’m excited for her new chapter. Hopefully, on The Hills, you know, dating,” Spencer Pratt said Monday on The Speidi Podcast.

Pratt’s wife and fellow Hills co-star Heidi Montag described Kristin as “one of the most resilient” women she knows.

“I guarantee you she writes a New York Times bestseller, How to Divorce and Win,” Pratt added.

The Hills star Audrina Patridge, a fellow divorcee and single mom, also recently revealed that she reconnected with Kristin in the wake of her divorce news. Patridge and Montag previously made a cameo on Very Cavallari.

Very Cavallari debuted in 2018 and followed Kristin as she launched the flagship store for her Uncommon James jewelry company in Nashville, Tennessee. The Season 3 finale aired in March, but fans had hoped to see the show return for a fourth season.