Taylor Swift Does Not Approve Of The New ‘Album’ Her Former Record Label Is Releasing

Taylor Swift is not happy with her former record label, Big Machine Records. On Thursday afternoon, she posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram stories calling Scooter Braun and his financial backers out for releasing a new collection of her music without her consent.

In the post, she calls the move “tasteless” and addresses the rumors that Scooter bought her entire discography for $330 million.

“I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight,” she wrote. “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2018 release, but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.”

She continued to tell her fans that she did not approve of the release.

“It looks to like Scooter Braun, and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros, and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.”

“In my opinion,” Taylor concluded, “just another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”

This isn’t the first time Taylor has publicly feuded with Braun and Scott Borchetta, the owner of Big Machine Records. Their on-going public drama started in 2019 when the high-powered music executive denied her the opportunity to bid on her masters.

In an interview with Billboard, she revealed that she had been trying to purchase her music for the last 10 years. Since her decision to vocalize the behind-the-scenes drama, Taylor has called out Braun and Borchetta multiple times, most notably when the label attempted to block her from performing a medley of her biggest hits at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Most recently, she took a subtle dig at the music manager in her latest music video, “The Man,” where she, dressed as a boss, urinated in the subway next to a sign that read “no scooters allowed.”

Braun, who manages artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande has yet to address Taylor’s latest claims. He revealed on social media in November of 2019 that he has received death threats because of the feud and is “disheartened” that his presence at Big Machine records caused Taylor so much pain.

He ended his post by telling his followers that all the wants to do is rectify the situation and is “open to all possibilities.”