6 Most Endearing Moments Between Kate Middleton and Her Younger Brother James Middleton

The royal siblings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Kate Middleton and her brother James Middleton are five years apart yet they developed an endearing bond. The parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton welcomed their first-born Kate in 1982, a second daughter Pippa in 1983, and James in 1987. While the Princess of Wales never said much, James vocalized, "I am extremely proud," per Daily Mail. "I'm always taken aback by how much she does do and that does always continue to sit at the forefront of my mind."

1. January 2019

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Milligan

James, who once suffered from depression, praised his sister Kate Middleton for giving him the courage to speak up about his struggle with his mental state. He credited his sister and the royal family, "I feel compelled to talk about [my depression] openly because this is precisely what my brother-in-law Prince William, my sister Catherine and Prince Harry are advocating through their mental health charity Heads Together. I want to speak out, and they are my motivation for doing so."

2. October 2019

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Peter Nicholls

Due to his depression, James had to spend nearly a year in a rehab undergoing cognitive behavioral therapy alongside his family, including Kate Middleton. He consulted a private psychiatric hospital and told The Telegraph, "That was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working." Giving credit to his family who stood by him, he added, "The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."

3. February 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth

Since James went through his own battle with depression, he gave a special shoutout to his sister Kate for championing the cause of mental health. In a post on social media, he complimented the Princess of Wales, "This isn't a post about dogs," the avid dog lover teased in his caption. "BUT it's in huge support of my wonderful Sister's 'Early Years' initiative to ask '5 big questions on the under-fives.'" He urged that this will shape the next generation.

4. June 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

In a lengthy article published via Daily Mail, James detailed his feelings for his sister Kate for helping him get a special birthday gift that he still holds dear even after a decade. "I'd always harbored a longing to keep bees, but it wasn't until I turned 24 in 2011 that the wish became reality. Then, my family- mum, dad, and my sisters Catherine and Pippa- clubbed together to buy what for me was the most fantastic birthday gift imaginable."

5. January 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Indigo

The brother thanked his sisters Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton for accompanying him to his therapy sessions for his struggle with depression and dealing with the death of his beloved dog, Ella. James wrote in an essay for The Sunday Times, "My sisters came to some of my therapy sessions. They've always been there during difficult times and they were at my side during the hardest of times as well." Also, he acknowledged that his sisters came for Ella's funeral.

6. March 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Illustration by Mark Case

Recently when Kate Middleton emerged from her mysterious absence to announce that she's been suffering from cancer and had been quietly undergoing preventive treatment, her beloved brother James was among the first ones to lend support to her. In a heartfelt message, the brother posted a throwback photo of himself with the Princess of Wales from their childhood and captioned, "Over the years we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."