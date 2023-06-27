Amy Slaton of '1000-LB. Sisters' Slammed for Turning $37K Kentucky Home into a Dump Filled With Trash

Amy Slaton, the star of 1000-Lb. Sisters, is under fire again for maintaining a messy home with toddlers. The U.S. Sun has exclusively obtained pictures from the disorganized interiors of the reality star's $37,000 Kentucky home.

In the photos clicked by a close source of the family, the spacious home is seen littered with soda bottles, garbage, cigar wrappers, bundles of soiled clothes, and half-eaten packets of food. The bedroom looks dirty with piles of clothes thrown on top of the large dresser and on the bed. The bedside table showcases a half-empty bottle of soda along with candy wrappers and food containers.

Also Read: '1000-LB. Sisters’ Stars Tammy and Amy Slaton Show off Slim New Look in Bizarre Doll Video

The kitchen is equally messy with food packets, a filthy uncovered wastebasket, and more soda bottles and clothes lying on the dining table. Other rooms are also strewn with opened cigar wrappers, a lighter, and an air freshener. The TLC star's living room couch looks shabby with stains, and a single shoe could be spotted under a pile of laundry placed on top of a dog crate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

This is not the first time the single mother of two has been heavily criticized for her poor cleaning skills. Earlier last year, TLC aired a distressing episode of professional cleaners tackling a horrible cockroach infestation in Amy's last home. Fans had even felt disgusted after spotting rat poop under her oldest son Gage Deon Halterman's crib. They also slammed the reality star for not changing her filthy stained mattress.

Amy revealed at the time, "When the organizers were there, I cried my eyes out having them see that. Now we're here, it is messy, don't get me wrong, but it's a lot cleaner. You can walk through every room, except for [Gage's] room. His room is a lost cause." When asked about her shabby home management skills, Amy replied, "I didn't have anywhere to put anything, it was so small in that house, and he has a lot of stuff, but you know how babies are. I realized how bad it was, I was hurting my child." At the time, she had insisted on making an effort to become more organized.

Also Read: '1000-lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Slammed for Smoking After Drastic Weight Loss: "Amy Needs To Stop"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Amy moved back into her $37,000 Kentucky home which she once shared with her ex-husband Michael Halterman, amid the divorce proceedings. Amy and Michael decided to split after five years of marriage in February. According to The U.S. Sun, Amy had been staying at her sister Tammy Slaton's place since she filed a domestic violence report against her ex-husband. However, she shifted back to her Kentucky home with her sons two-year-old, Gage Deon Halterman and ten-month-old Glenn Allen Halterman in April. The single-story red brick home spreads across 1,584-square-foot and was built in 1960. It features three bedrooms with one bathroom and a large backyard.

Also Read: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Watches Waterfront Sunset Sitting In Her Wheelchair, Shares Photos

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amanda Halterman Has Scary Encounter With 'Unwelcomed Visitor': 'Had Heart Attack'

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slammed by Fans After She Blamed Sister Amy for Her Weight Gain