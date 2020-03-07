Kristin Cavallari Set To Return ‘The Hills’ For Season 2

Kristin Cavallari will return to MTV show The Hills for the second season of its reboot.

After a successful first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, the show will be returning for a brand new season later this year. Viewers will be able to see the show’s favorites, including Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag and more. Cavallari dished to Entertainment Tonight that fans should expect to see her face on the series as well in the upcoming season. The Very Cavallari star shared with the outlet at her Uncommon James SS20 launch party at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Thursday, March 5. While she didn’t say she would be a starring cast member on the series, fans can expect to see her on the show alongside her old friends.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” Cavallari shared with ET correspondent Katie Krause. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me.”

Although she hasn’t been a cast member on The Hills in over a decade, Cavallari says she is anticipating making her return to the Los Angeles-based reality show. She expressed to Krause that she was more than ready to make her return, though she couldn’t expand on what her return could mean to the show’s current dynamic.

“I’m excited! I’m actually very excited,” she shared. “I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

Cavallari also said that, while she will be making her New Beginnings debut, she hasn’t filmed anything as of yet. She did say her co-stars have already begun shooting scenes for the series. What Cavallari does know for sure is that her husband, Jay Cutler, won’t be appearing on the show in any capacity. As for the couple’s three children, the E! star hasn’t shared if they will appear on the series or not.

Cavallari rose to fame back in 2004 when Laguna Beach premiered on MTV. She soon became the star of the show, as viewers watched her love triangle between Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti. Cavallari then joined the original The Hills for several seasons before the series wrapped in 2010. Cavallari said part of her excitement about coming back to the show was the former producers of the series are no longer a part of its reboot. She shared that she hopes the new team will make the show less “manufactured” as she remembered the first time