WWE News: Booker T Booked For Upcoming Match, Opponents Revealed

In recent weeks, Booker T has teased a return to in-ring action by declaring his interest in teaming up with his Harlem Heat partner Stevie Ray to take on The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. However, while that match could still happen, the WWE Hall of Famer’s next bout in the squared circle will happen in Reality of Wrestling, the company which he owns.

According to the Reality of Wrestling Twitter account, Booker T will lace up his boots to take on former Heavyweight Champion Ryan Davidson and The Renegades. The 54-year-old will captain the official ROW team at a show that’s set to take place on February 8, and will mark his first match for the promotion since 2019.

Booker T’s comeback match will undoubtedly be a hotly anticipated bout for fans of the promotion, and perhaps it will be treated as a warm-up match for a potential WWE comeback. He’s been hitting the gym lately to get back into ring shape, and a match to get him used to competing again is a wise move.

The legendary superstar also appears to be excited about the match. After the news was revealed, he took to his own Twitter account to announce that he’s “back in the ring,” much to the delight of his followers.

“You better do the Spinaroonie,” wrote one user. Elsewhere, another fan wished him luck for the match ahead.

Not every fan was delighted with the news, however. One follower wrote “who is facing The Revival then?,” which suggests that some people are more interested in seeing him return to a WWE ring for the cross-generational tag team dream match.

While it remains to be seen how Booker T will feel about wrestling again after the upcoming ROW match, this confirms that he’s definitely not retired. Therefore, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility of seeing him return to WWE for one last match on the grandest stage.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the Hall of Famer revealed that Dawson and Wilder know where to find him if they want to fight, further fueling speculation that the match is in the works.

“We’re thinking about that Revival thing. We’re thinking about going out there and touching them boys up. Breaking them off just a little piece of something proper-like, showin’ em what old school wrestling is all about.”

However, Booker T has also stated that he won’t be entering any matches at the last minute, so if WWE wants to book the fight, they better start planning ahead.