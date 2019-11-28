Rudy Giuliani Should ‘Tell The Truth’ To Investigators If He Wants Redemption, Law Professor Says

The impeachment probe into Donald Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, under a great deal of scrutiny. The alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine at the center of the inquiry is believed to have been headed by Giuliani, who was reportedly acting under Trump’s orders — a scheme that was compared to a “vintage mob operation” by former U.S. attorney and law professor Joyce White Vance.

Speaking to Newsweek, Vance recently suggested that Giuliani can still find himself redemption if he decides to “tell the truth” to investigators.

“Giuliani should do what the rule of law requires a former U.S. Attorney, just like any other American, to do in this situation.”

“He should sit down with investigators and tell the truth. Our national security and the integrity of our elections are at stake,” she continued, adding that regardless of Giuliani’s “personal exposure,” his experience as a “former high ranking DOJ official” and as a U.S. citizen, he is obligated to “do the right thing.”

Vance added that Giuliani “still has a chance” for redemption.

Two of Giuliani’s associates who worked with him in Ukraine — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — were recently indicted on campaign finance violations. In addition, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which Giuliani headed as prosecutor in the 1980s, has subpoenaed several Giuliani associates for potential crimes that include fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

Rudy Giuliani was just caught digging for gold in Ukraine. Worse: Was a foreigner going to pay him for his work for Donald Trump? That would be illegal. Thats why he & Pompeo & Mulvaney must testify. If they have nothing to hide they have nothing to fear. pic.twitter.com/RYjUfeNbiD — Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) November 27, 2019

Fordham University law professor Jed Shugerman recently took to Twitter to suggest that Trump’s alleged withholding of foreign aid to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden could meet the federal definition of bribery. Shugerman also said that the withholding of aid could meet New York extortion law. Given Giuliani’s alleged involvement in Trump’s purported Ukraine scheme, some believe it’s likely he could face charges in the future.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump appeared to throw Giuliani under the bus during an online interview with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. According to Mimi Rocah, a former assistant U.S. attorney at the SDNY, Giuliani appears to be going along with Trump’s attempts to put the alleged Ukraine scheme onto Giuliani.

“He can go along with that for a while, but at some point that means that Giuliani is essentially being implicated in a bribery conspiracy by the president of the United States,” she said.

Rocah appeared to echo Vance, pressing Giuliani to “start paying attention” and “speak up now” before he is indicted.