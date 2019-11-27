Dua Lipa Wows At The 2019 ARIAs With Energetic ‘Don’t Start Now’ Performance

Dua Lipa attended the 2019 ARIAs in Sydney, Australia, and shut down the award show with an energetic performance of “Don’t Start Now.”

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker took to the stage in an all-white ensemble that displayed her chest and legs. She paired a corset-shaped vest with hot pants and a long-sleeved cut-out T-shirt over the top. Lipa wore fishnet tights, socks, sneakers to give the white look its finishing touch.

Dua sported her blond and brunette hair up in a bun and was surrounded by female dancers who were also in white outfits.

The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress performed full choreography in front of a changing backdrop and seemed to wow her audience with cheers throughout.

The performance has been uploaded to the ARIAs official YouTube account which seems to have impressed users in the comments section.

“My favorite of your outfits for your “Don’t Start Now” award show performances! I’ve been your biggest fan since Chicago 2016, can’t wait to see you live again next year!!” one account wrote.

“Great performance and raw beauty, hard to beat that combination,” another shared.

“Love this performance! She is killing it,” a third fan remarked.

Lipa attached multiple photos from the performance to her Instagram account which captured the energetic production.

In the first shot, the “New Rules” chart-topper is in action lifting her leg up, placing one hand to her hand and the other to her hip.

In the second, she is sat on a white chair with her legs crossed, serving fierceness. In the fifth and final image, Dua looks super happy, flashing a huge smile.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her 36.3 million followers.

“Omg u look so sweet and adorable,” one Instagram user wrote.

On the red carpet, Dua went for another all-white outfit. The “Swan Song” entertainer stunned in an off-the-shoulder white dress that was fluffy around the top. She wore her hair up in a bun and paired the look with sheer black tights. She opted for no necklaces, leaving her chest bare but did apply a couple of rings.

On her Instagram, she shared photos of herself in the ensemble in black-and-white. She appeared to be in a lift in one photo, where she seemed to be enjoying her time down under. The photo captured her mood where she was laughing. In the other, she looked super glamorous being photographed on the carpet.

Lipa has been busy promoting her latest single at multiple award shows. Earlier this month, she performed the track at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain.