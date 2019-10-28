Kylie Jenner Gets In A Car Accident While Partying With Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner spent Saturday night partying with Sofia Richie and Demi Lovato, but things took a dark turn after her car backed into another car while leaving the Hyde Lounge in Los Angeles. According to OK Magazine, the makeup mogul’s car collided with another vehicle while she was making her exit to head to another party.

Kylie was riding in her Range Rover with her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, on October 26 when her driver backed into a Honda in the parking lot of the famous club, where she was hanging out with Sofia. No one was injured and the reality star and her driver left the scene shortly after bumping into the other car to head to Demi’s Halloween party.

Instead of going to Demi’s bash, the two partied with Sofia for the rest of the night. She and her friend wore themed outfits, dressing up as Madonna and Britney Spears from the MTV VMA’s in 2003.

From the looks of things, the night was one crazy evening. Kylie posted snaps of the parties on her Instagram stories, where she showed herself drinking tequila straight from the bottle. She also chugged Red Bull.

Things didn’t stop there. She also posted pictures of herself in a communal shower. While wearing a black leather coat and black heels, she posed and pouted for her followers.

“Scrub a-dub dub,” shouts one of her friends in the background.

Kylie laughed and turned the shower on.

Loading...

She also posted images of herself and Sofia holding hands and walking together. Corey Gamble, momager Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, showed up to encourage the two girls to drink more tequila. The star-studded event also featured rapper will.i.am.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie has been seen partying alone lately after taking some time away from her baby daddy, Travis Scott. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and her ex are reportedly focused on raising their daughter as a team, but they don’t appear to have plans to get back together any time soon. Instead, Kylie is having fun with her friends and relying on her sisters to help her raise little Stormi.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source said. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloe and Kourtney in that respect.”

“Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life,” the source added.