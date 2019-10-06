Kaitlynn Carter Posts ‘Clueless’ Selfie As Miley Cyrus Moves On With Cody Simpson: ‘That Was Way Harsh!’

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star channels a classic '90s movie as she seemingly reacts to her ex's new relationship.

Kaitlynn Carter has a cheeky response to ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus’ rumored new romance, and it comes straight from an iconic 1990s comedy film. Amid rumors that Miley is now dating singer Cody Simpson just two weeks after their split, Kaitlynn took to Instagram to make it clear she’s still living her best life as she quoted an iconic character from a classic coming-of-age movie.

Kaitlynn posted a photo of herself at the Will Rogers Polo Club in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California, wearing an oversized plaid jacket over a lace, bustier-style top and pink shorts. In the caption to the post, which you can see below, The Hills: New Beginnings star posted a line from the 1995 Alicia Silverstone movie, Clueless. In the film, Silverstone’s character, Cher Horowitz often spewed the line “way harsh.”

While several commenters replied with other lines from Clueless, such as “Virgin who can’t drive,” and “As if,” others used the comments section of the post to ask Kaitlynn what happened with her whirlwind relationship with Miley Cyrus. Some fans alluded to the fact that Miley appears to be dating Cody Simpson just two weeks after her split from Kaitlynn was announced.

“Seeing your girlfriend get a boyfriend…. agreed,” one follower wrote of Carter’s “way harsh” pic.

Last month, a source confirmed to People that Miley, 26, and Kaitlynn, 30, had ended their romantic relationship but that “they’re still friends.” Both women had ended their brief marriages—Miley to Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn to Brody Jenner—just as they were photographed hooking up on a yacht in Italy.

Miley Cyrus has since been photographed kissing singer Cody Simpson, 22, and the “Surfboard” singer called her “baby” in a selfie after she made him breakfast. Miley also posted a rant in which she warned fans to “get used to” seeing her date in public.

Not only has Miley moved on, but Kaitlynn’s husband of one year, Brody Jenner, wasted no time in finding a new love after ending their marriage. Weeks after calling it quits with Kaitlynn in August, Brody began dating Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco. The new couple has hardly kept their relationship on the down-low, and they even attended the same Halloween event as Kaitlynn last week, according to People.

Brody and Josie attended Nights of The Jack Friends & Family VIP preview night in Calabasas, California, an event that Kaitlynn also turned up at last week. Brody and his model girlfriend were reportedly affectionate and holding hands as they walked off the red carpet, while Kaitlynn showed up dateless and hung out with a group of friends.