Donald Trump’s Impeachment Means GOP ‘Loses Evangelicals Forever,’ Says Mike Cernovich

The controversial phone call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has finally prompted enough unity amongst Democrats to initiate formal impeachment proceedings against the president. Although many assume it’s unlikely that the Republican-led Senate will remove Trump from office, if they do, Trump could benefit from forever being a martyr and it’s reasonable to expect that Mike Pence’s presidency will be nearly identical in terms of policy.

Others, such as conservative commentator Mike Cernovich, suggest that impeaching Trump is more likely than many might think. He highlights that lobbyists will continue to fund the GOP’s biggest players regardless of Trump being in office, suggesting that Trump is certainly expendable.

“I could easily see the Senate voting to remove Trump. Only takes 20 GOP Senators to side with Ds,” he tweeted.

Cernovich suggested that the Senate would most certainly vote to remove Trump if it weren’t for the fact that he helped Mitch McConnell nominate his preferred judges. Indeed, as of May of this year, 107 of Trump’s nominees have been confirmed. Per PBS, the majority of these judges and young, male and white, and are set to decide cases on immigration, voting rights, elections, labor, abortion, and gun control long after Trump’s presidency.

“Don’t be naive. GOP is funded by lobbyists for big corps, all this stuff about ‘the people’ is to scam MAGA people,” Cernovich tweeted.

According to the 41-year-old filmmaker, judges are what is keeping Trump in office, and his removal would lead to a loss of Evangelical support for the Republican Party.

“GOP loses Evangelicals forever if they vote to remove Trump, because bye-bye SCOTUS. If not for judges / SCOTUS, Trump would be removed. No question.”

Whether Cernovich’s theory is true remains to be seen. Regardless, McConnell recently said that the Senate will have no choice but to take up articles of impeachment if it passes the House, but many speculate that McConnell and the Senate will vote to acquit Trump.

Today this man, Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada — the first Republican member of the House to do so — came out in support of the impeachment inquiry against Trump, joining 223 Democrats and 1 Independent. He won’t be the last. The impeachment of Donald Trump will be bipartisan. pic.twitter.com/IQ6pxiJn3L — Kai Newkirk (@kai_newkirk) September 27, 2019

If Trump is impeached, Pence is second-in-line for the presidency, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is third. Most recently, Trump took to again turning his attention to Rep. Adam Schiff — who will play an important role in the impeachment process — for “fraudulently making up a statement” that he made to Congress. The statement Trump’s referring to was a reading of Trump’s call, which Schiff admitted was an attempt to embellish the president’s interaction with Zelensky.

According to Trump, the statement was “very dishonest” and “bad” for him.