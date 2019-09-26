‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Reacts To Whistleblower Complaint: ‘God Help Our Country’

McCain didn't mince words in a tweet she sent Thursday morning following the release of a whistleblower complaint against the president.

Meghan McCain, the self-described conservative voice on ABC’s The View and daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share her thoughts on the release of the official whistleblower complaint filed against the president about a phone call he shared with the Ukrainian president, and the talk show host didn’t jump to defend the 45th president.

“God help our country if this is true,” McCain tweeted just after 9 a.m. on Thursday. The tweet came when the conservative television host responded to a tweet from Greg Miller, a national security correspondent at The Washington Post. The tweet in particular highlighted the portion of the whistleblower report that alleged the White House has had a history of “stuffing politically troubling” records of the president’s calls on private, classified storage in order to protect Trump from public scrutiny.

Per a report from The Washington Post, the official whistleblower complaint was released early Thursday morning, and reveals the extent of the complaint, which was first reported last week. An unidentified whistleblower claimed that on a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president misused his office for political gain, endangered national security, and that U.S. officials, who were not identified by the whistleblower, attempted to hide the president’s conduct.

As was rumored, the whistleblower said he was not an involved party in the July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, but that he was told about it by several U.S. officials. Attorney General William Barr and the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani are also mentioned in the whistleblower report released Thursday. The complaint alleges that about a dozen U.S. officials were listening in to the president’s call with Zelensky in July. The whistleblower complaint was dated August 12.

Her tweets came just a few hours before she will likely take her seat at The View’s famous “Hot Topics” table alongside hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman, and Joy Behar, where the panel is certain to take a deeper dive into the whistleblower complaint, made public Thursday morning. According to a schedule for The View, Democratic presidential hopeful and American businessman Andrew Yang is expected to join the ladies of The View on the Thursday episode of the ABC show, which airs at 11 a.m.

McCain’s tweets came not long after posts to Twitter from the president himself, in which he claimed that his acts weren’t impeachable and that the Democratic Party was out to “destroy” the Republican Party.

“THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO DESTROY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND ALL THAT IT STANDS FOR,” the president tweeted just before 9 a.m. Thursday. “STICK TOGETHER, PLAY THEIR GAME, AND FIGHT HARD REPUBLICANS. OUR COUNTRY IS AT STAKE!”

Donald Trump Ukraine Scandal Did Not Start With Phone Call, Operation Reaches Back 2 Years, New Reports Say. #DonaldTrump #USPolitics https://t.co/4sqgEfMTqz — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) September 26, 2019

While many of McCain’s colleagues on the ABC show are likely to share in her reaction to the whistleblower complaint, many of the former Arizona senator’s daughter’s co-hosts on the ABC politically-focused roundtable show often spar with her over politics. Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, McCain clashed on the show’s episode last Friday with frequent fill-in host Ana Navarro.

In a tense moment on the broadcast, Navarro snapped at McCain, telling her that she was only two feet away and that McCain didn’t need to scream at her. McCain called The View fill-in “so rude” in a moment that was just one of many tense ones on the long-running ABC program.