Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly Split After Two Months Together

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are reportedly over after spending the end of the summer together.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and The Hills: New Beginnings star are reportedly over but are willing to keep their friendship intact, E! News confirms. The two were reportedly hot and heavy with each other as recently as last week and were even rumored to be moving in together. The two also just returned from spending New York Fashion Week together earlier this month wearing matching outfits while walking around the city. A source close to the outlet shared that, while the couple didn’t attend any events or fashion shows together, they made as much time as possible with their busy schedules.

“Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months,” a source said. “Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven’t left each other’s sides. Their relationship is getting more serious.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus and Carter began to make headlines back in August. While the two were previously friends, they decided to take things to the next level during a girls’ trip in Italy. The two were seen kissing near the pool in Italy and were also seen sightseeing during their vacation. Carter even posted a photo of the two of them shortly after the infamous kiss was reported by several media outlets.

Both Cyrus and Carter reportedly bonded over their relationships ending almost at the exact same time. The “Slide Away” singer separated from Liam Hemsworth after tying the knot in June 2018. Cyrus and Hemsworth were together on and off for about a decade. In the statement announcing the split, a rep for Cyrus confirmed that the two were “working on themselves and careers.” The two have since discussed the separation on social media, with Hemsworth using Instagram and Cyrus using Twitter to express their thoughts.

Carter also split from her The Hills co-star Brody Jenner back in August. The two were together since 2014 before deciding to get married in Indonesia in July 2018. While the couple wasn’t legally married, they lived as a married couple before releasing a joint statement that they were ending their relationship.

“Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the statement read. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The two have since seemingly decided to remain friends. Jenner has also moved on to model Josie Canseco.

Cyrus nor Carter has confirmed their breakup. The two have been closed-mouthed about their relationship since the rumors began.