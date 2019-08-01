‘Game Of Thrones’: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Would Have Been Happy To Have Another Season

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau also spoke about other parts of Season 8 that fans were not pleased with.

Even though HBO’s Game of Thrones concluded earlier this year, news is still surfacing about the final season. Now, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has stepped forward to say that he would have been happy to continue on with another season of the hit epic fantasy series.

For many fans of Game of Thrones, there has been a general consensus that the final season of the hit epic fantasy series was too rushed. Many viewers took to social media to state their opinion on the matter, stating that the final season could have been dragged out with more episodes in order to slow the season down and to, potentially, make some of the storylines more dramatic. Some fans also believed that by doing this so it would also have made Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) downward spiral more believable.

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) has now gone on the record to voice his opinion on the seemingly rushed season, according to Fansided. During a recent interview Coster-Walder stated that he would have been happy for the series to run for another season, rather than extending Season 8.

“I would have loved to have gone another season,” Coster-Waldau said during the recent Con of Thrones.

“But I think that the crew would have died. It was so hard to shoot this last thing.”

A previous documentary which aired the week after Season 8 of Game of Thrones concluded verified just how hard the cast and crew worked on the final season. While Season 8 only contained six episodes, several battle scenes meant that the cast and crew worked hard to achieve what they hoped would be a glorious final season.

Nikolaj also touched on recent criticisms regarding one of these battle scenes. In Episode 3 of Season 8, the Battle of Winterfell was highly anticipated by fans as the North fought the Night King (Vladimír Furdík). However, when the episode aired, many viewers complained they couldn’t see what was happening as the episode was very dark. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Coster-Waldau revealed that one of the showrunners for Game of Thrones also agreed with the fans.

“It was really dark… I actually spoke to Dan Weiss about this, because it really pissed him off as well. You’ve gotta believe me, they did everything they could to make this the most exciting action sequence ever made, put on film, TV, anything. So to wake up and see the Twitter or whatever talking about, ‘I can’t see it,” seriously it was a surprise to everyone.”

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.