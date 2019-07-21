Kylie Jenner Is ‘Sending Positivity’ To Jordyn Woods Five Months After The Scandal That Ended Their Friendship

Kylie Jenner reportedly wishes nothing but positive vibes for her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

Five months after the cheating scandal went down between Woods and Khloe Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Jenner reportedly wants nothing but the best for Woods. Us Weekly reports that while both ladies have moved on, Jenner still wishes Woods well and doesn’t have any animosity towards her.

“She’ll always care about Jordyn and she only wants the best for her,” a source told Us “She’s only sending positivity to Jordyn, but it’s too soon to say [if] they’ll be able to fully reconcile. But time heals a lot of wounds, and the Kardashian/Jenners are a forgiving family.”

Both Jenner and Woods have also been spending time with old friends. Jenner’s bestie Stassi Karanikolauo and her other friends recently came back from a girls trip hosted by the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, where she posted multiple Instagram snaps. Woods, on the other hand, has posted Instagram photos with her family and close friends Jaden and Willow Smith.

Jenner and Woods have also been focused on their bustling careers. According to Cosmopolitan, Jenner has focused the majority of her time on motherhood, her beauty empire and posting as many bikini pics as possible. Woods has also been posting bikini pics and has been taking on modeling and acting roles. The Inquisitr previously shared that Woods has taken several modeling roles for music videos this month for rappers Gunna and Rick Ross. The SecndNture CEO is also set to guest star on Freeform’s Grown-ish in its upcoming season.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner said that Woods was her “security blanket” throughout their friendship. She also said that the scandal between Woods and Kardashian “needed to happen for a reason,” and it reportedly made her focus on more people within her circle and rethink the relationships she has built thus far.

“Kylie realized there were moments in her life that it was just her family and Jordyn and she had become co-dependent,” a source told Us. “She has a great network she wasn’t seeing.”

While the two friends may not be as close as they once were, they are reportedly getting closer to being friends. Us Weekly’s source added that Jenner knows she needs to remain distant from Woods in order “to heal.” Meanwhile, Woods will maintain to “do her own thing” as she works on future projects.

Woods hasn’t addressed the cheating scandal publicly as of recent.