‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, June 28: Thomas Drugs Liam & Wyatt’s Big Question

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, June 28 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) at the beach house. He told her that he was afraid of losing her again. Fans know that they were high school sweethearts, but fate tore them apart when he and his mother, Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer), had to leave Las Vegas in the middle of the night. Flo felt the same way. Wyatt then asked her an unexpected question, per She Knows Soaps.

“I’m asking you to move in with me,” he asked.

Flo did not answer him straight away. Out of the blue, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) entered the beach house. Wyatt told Flo’s mother that he had just asked Flo to move in with him.

He added, “I love your daughter.”

Shauna asked Flo how she felt about Wyatt. Flo confirmed that she loved him, too. Shauna then felt that it was only logical that she should say “yes” and accept his invite. Flo told Wyatt that she would move into the beach house with him. After Wyatt left to buy some champagne, Shauna urged her daughter to enjoy her newfound happiness. She also informed her that she would be moving back to Vegas because that would mean that there was one less person who knew about Beth in Los Angeles.

At the cliff house, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) became emotional and called Phoebe “Beth.” Everyone stared at her in shocked silence. Suddenly, Hope snapped out of it and apologized to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She asked her to take the baby, which Steffy promptly did, per Soap Central.

Later, while they were alone, Hope told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she had made a mistake by coming to visit him. It seems as if the reality of seeing Liam with Steffy and the girls impacted her. Liam tried to reassure her that he still cared about her even though they were not married anymore.

When Liam told Hope that he and Steffy were sleeping in separate rooms, Hope said that she was glad that he was taking it slow. Every time that Hope and Liam chatted, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) glared at them. A while later, he told Liam that he had left his drink on the mantel. He quietly slipped the drugs he bought into Liam’s drink, which he then handed to an unsuspecting Liam. Spencer sipped on his cocktail while a smug Thomas looked on.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.