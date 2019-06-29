‘Big Brother 21’ Week 1 Spoilers: First Backdoor Plan Already In Shambles

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

It’s Week 1 in the Big Brother house, and already things aren’t going according to plan. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Christie Murphy nominated Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III for eviction. Despite sitting on the block, neither Kathryn nor Cliff were the true targets for the week. A backdoor plan has been in motion for days to send Kemi Faknule home as the season’s first evictee.

As things often go in the Big Brother house, the backdoor plan is crumbling just days before eviction night. Gold Derby is reporting that a few houseguests are starting to question the plan to backdoor Kemi, and a new target might come into play.

Sam Smith won the Power of Veto and was on board with most of the house in the plan to backdoor Kemi. But on Thursday, conversations began brewing in the house as players debated whether or not Kemi was a threat that needed to be removed immediately.

Jessica Milagros and Nicole Anthony had a conversation about Kemi, and the two women felt like she had no reason to be going out the door this early in the game, let alone be the first person evicted in the season. Jessica and Nicole said Kemi hadn’t done anything that required a backdoor plan, and the ladies also said it wouldn’t look good if the first two people sent home on Season 21 were black.

HOH Christie is struggling with the backdoor plan. Sonja Flemming / CBS

David Alexander was one of four houseguests banished by camp director Jackson Michie during the premiere episode. David battled against three other houseguests but came in last place, ending his time in the Big Brother house, for now.

Head of Household Christie was also doubting the plan to backdoor Kemi and feared how it would look to the audience as well.

“I just don’t know if I should leave [nominations] the same cause [Kathryn] is very emotional right now. She’s withdrawing from the house. I don’t want to change the nominees and then Kat bury herself into a hole and the whole house flips and then I have an enemy in Kemi,” Christie said to Holly Allen, Analyse Talavera, Jack Matthews, and Ovi Kabir.

The plan to backdoor Kemi is going awry. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Christie later commented that she didn’t feel good about the Kemi plan, but fellow houseguest Tommy Bracco noted that going back on the plan now could only make things worse for Christie with the rest of the house.

The veto ceremony has yet to take place, and Christie will not have to make up her mind unless Sam pulls Cliff or Kathryn off the block.

Big Brother airs this Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.