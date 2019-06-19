As Donald Trump Held Rally In Florida, Joe Biden Crushes Him In That State By 9 Points, According To New Poll

A new Quinnipiac poll shows Democrat Joe Biden stretching his lead over Donald Trump in the important state of Florida, now burying Trump by nine percentage points there.

In the important swing state of Florida, which was won narrowly by Donald Trump in 2016 but taken in 2012 and 2008 by Democrat Barack Obama, Trump now finds himself badly trailing Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden in a new poll released just hours before Trump held a rally in Orlando — the state’s third-largest city — to officially kick off his 2020 re-election campaign, as The Inquisitr reported.

The Florida poll is only the latest in a series of polls that show Biden outpacing Trump in important swing states, as well as nationally. A Detroit Free Press poll released on Saturday showed Biden easily defeating Trump by 11 percentage points in Michigan and taking the state’s 16 electoral votes.

But Florida is an even more important swing state, with 29 electoral votes — fourth-most of any state in the country, according to National Archives figures. But according to the new poll released on Tuesday prior to Trump’s rally in Florida, Biden will grab those 29 electoral votes as well.

According to the Quinnipiac University poll, Biden leads Trump in Florida by nine points, 50 percent to 41 percent. The poll looks much more bleak for Trump than the only other statewide Florida poll, released by Florida Atlantic University one month ago. That poll showed Biden at 50 percent as well, but Trump also attracted 50 percent support, making the FAU poll a tie.

Democrat Joe Biden has surged well ahead of Donald Trump in the key state of Florida. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Quinnipiac poll also showed five other Democrats leading Trump in the Sunshine State as well. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders topped Trump by a healthy six points in the poll, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren led Trump by four percentage points. California Senator Kamala Harris, former Texas congressional rep Beto O’Rourke, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg all led Trump by one point each, as Real Clear Politics reported.

Loading...

Trump has responded to the polls showing him facing behind in important swing states by simply denying that they are accurate, calling them “Fake polls,” without citing any evidence that they are “fake,” other than that they show him behind Biden and other Democrats.

“Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States,” Trump claimed in a Twitter post on Monday, referring to his own campaign’s internal polling.

But as The Inquisitr has reported, a batch of the Trump campaign’s internal swing state polls leaked to the media last week — and they, in fact, show him behind Biden in most swing states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Michigan.