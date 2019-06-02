Doxxed Trump Supporter Allegedly Behind ‘Drunk’ Pelosi Video Plans To Sue ‘The Daily Beast,’ Facebook

Yesterday, The Daily Beast revealed that the slow-motion “Is Pelosi Drunk?” video — which shows Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appearing to the drunk — was created by Donald Trump supporter Shawn Brooks.

As The Inquisitr reported, the undoctored video was initially posted to Brooks’ personal account before it was posted in its doctored form to Politics WatchDog, a page he manages, and finally, on AllNews 24/7 — which he also manages. The clip went viral and made the rounds with the president, actor and Trump supporter James Woods, and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and reportedly earned Brooks $1,000.

It appears that Brooks — a sports blogger from the Bronx — is now seeking to take legal action against those involved with his doxxing, including The Daily Beast and Facebook. He started a GoFundMe page which outlines his plans for “possible legal action,” and as of now, he has raised about $1,200 from 32 people toward his $10,000 goal.

“I’m looking at my options for possible legal action against anyone who was associated in publishing that inaccurate trash article about me, misquoting me and accusing me of being the creator of the Speaker Pelosi video that went viral.”

Brooks said in a phone interview that he wasn’t the one to post the undoctored video to Facebook, and claims that a female administrator — who he refused to name — was responsible. He also added that about six administrators have access to post videos to the two Facebook groups.

I'm raising money for Shawn Brooks Legal Action Fund. Click to Donate: https://t.co/bEL24nXVNW via @gofundme — Shawn (@sportsgurufsr) June 2, 2019

The 34-year-old day laborer also claims that his “drunk” comment on the original undoctored video is not connected to the viral video that was posted 15 minutes later.

“I couldn’t believe it… The president’s lawyer, what the hell? If he believed that [Pelosi] was really drunk, and he shared it, that’s kind of bad. Somebody that high up.”

When speaking about the money he made from the video, Brooks suggests that Facebook is profiting off the video as well.

Loading...

“I’m sure that’s their motive for not taking it down,” he said.

But a Facebook spokesperson denies this motive and claims that it wants to distance itself from fake news.

“We have zero interest in making money from fake news and our policy is to not allow people to make money from content that has been rated false by a fact-checker,” they said.

Brooks claims that he has made more than $1000 from the viral Pelosi video if it weren’t for Facebook cutting off earnings after it determined that the clip was a hoax 36 hours after it hit Politics WatchDog.