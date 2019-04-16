Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen Accused Of Flirting With Her Ex-Husband

Kim Kardashian’s best friend, Larsa Pippen, is being accused of flirting with her former husband, Kris Humphries, when the pair bumped into each other at Coachella over the weekend.

According to Us Weekly, Larsa Pippen and Kris Humphries ran into one another in a VIP area of the music festival and were spotted standing close to one another and chatting.

One onlooker told the magazine that Pippen was playing with the braids in her hair and seemed “playful” during their conversation, while Humphries leaned down to speak with her due to his height.

As many fans may remember, Kim Kardashian married the former NBA star back in 2011. Insider reports that the couple had a huge televised wedding, and then immediately began filming a Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff in New York City.

During that time, Kim felt that something was off in the marriage, and after only 72 days of married life, she filed for divorce, shocking her fans.

The divorce dragged on and wasn’t made official until 2013. By that time Kim was already in a relationship with her current husband, Kanye West, and expecting their first child, daughter North West, together.

Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen is newly single after having filed for divorce from her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, last fall.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much,” Larsa said in a statement following the split last year.

When news of Pippen’s conversation with Kris Humphries began to circulate around the internet, Larsa took to social media to shut down rumors that she was getting flirty with her best friend’s former husband.

The reality star admitted to having a conversation with Humphries but claimed it was completely innocent and very brief.

“The convo lasted all of 3 min. He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and he loves him and I said so do I,” Larsa wrote on Instagram, via The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Kris Humphries has recently been linked to model Khloe Terae, whom he was spotted at a spa with last week.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m.