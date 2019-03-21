Lady Gaga Spending A Lot Of Time With Jeremy Renner Amid Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors, Per ‘Us’

Lady Gaga’s love life has been making headlines for weeks, as some people believe she could be secretly dating, or in love with, her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper. However, the singer may actually be dating actor Jeremy Renner.

According to Us Weekly, Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner have been spending a lot of time together recently. The pair are reportedly having fun together and are now sparking dating rumors amid reports that the singer could be carrying a torch for Bradley Cooper.

Sources tell the magazine that Gaga and Renner have been hanging out and that while it doesn’t seem to be a romantic relationship at this point, the two are enjoying some time together.

The news comes after a wild month for Gaga, who split with her fiance Christian Carino, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, and fought off overwhelming rumors that she and Cooper were having an affair behind the back of the actor’s longtime love, model Irina Shayk.

At the Oscars, Bradley took the stage with Gaga to perform “Shallow,” and caused an uproar online among viewers who found the intimate and intense performance to be a sign that the pair had feelings for one another. Even other celebrities were weighing in on whether or not they believed the co-stars were more than just friends.

“Hollywood is buzzing that Gaga fell for Bradley during pre-production and filming, creating the intense emotional energy you see on-screen and at the Oscars,” a source told Page Six, adding that Gaga is very “vulnerable” and that Cooper “wanted an authentic love story on-screen.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga loved her role in A Star is Born so much that she is now having a hard time moving on. The singer’s first movie earned her such high acting praise and meant so much to her that she’s finding it tough to move on to the next project, which she says will be a brand-new album.

“Gaga and Bradley have insane chemistry and really got into their roles when filming,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Cooper is ready to “drop the act” now that awards season is over, but that Gaga “has a harder time letting go and feels things very deeply,” an insider told Us.

Lady Gaga has denied the rumors of her romance with Bradley Cooper but has yet to speak out about the reports about her and Jeremy Renner.