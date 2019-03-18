‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Are Getting Into ‘Wedding Shape’

Lala Kent hit the gym with her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star, Kristen Doute.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been working on their fitness in recent months.

After the movie producer hit the gym in New York City last week and shared video footage of his pre-wedding workout with his fans and followers, the Vanderpump Rules star visited a gym in Los Angeles with her co-star, Kristen Doute, and shared a photo of the two of them preparing to work out on Instagram.

“They are getting this bod in wedding shape!” Kent wrote in the caption of her March 17 photo with Doute.

Kent and Emmett got engaged last September after about two-and-a-half years of dating and have been enjoying their new titles, fiancee and fiancé, ever since. That said, they are getting ready to start planning for what is sure to be an over-the-top wedding in Miami next year.

Although Kent and Emmett’s engagement occurred in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the time Vanderpump Rules was in production on Season 7, the event was not filmed. That said, fans will likely be hearing plenty about the engagement on the show once the time comes.

As viewers well know, Emmett is not a featured cast member on Vanderpump Rules and is not expected to join the series at any point in the future.

While Kent has said on a number of occasions that she and Emmett haven’t done a whole lot yet when it comes to their 2020 wedding, she did speak to Us Weekly magazine last month about her engagement joy.

“I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?'” she gushed during an appearance at the Emily’s List pre-Oscars brunch. “He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

As for her wedding planning, Kent said that all she knows thus far is that she’s planning on wearing three different dresses on her special day, which is set to take place in Miami.

“He wants [the wedding] to be extravagant, so we, like, sometimes battle it out,” she explained. “He wants chicken crunch from Planet Hollywood, and I’m like, ‘That’s gonna have to be a negotiation because I don’t know about that.'”

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.