Lady Gaga Not Pregnant With Bradley Cooper’s Baby, Per ‘Gossip Cop’

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been at the center of a lot of romance rumors in recent weeks, and those rumors have now escalated to reports that the singer could even be pregnant with her A Star Is Born co-star’s baby.

According to Gossip Cop, a recent tabloid report claims that Lady Gaga is pregnant, but that she’s not sure if the child belongs to Bradley Cooper, who she’s allegedly been having an affair with, or her former fiance, Christian Carino, whom she split with last month.

Reports have surfaced claiming that Gag was at an Oscars after party in February telling her friends that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. However, she wouldn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s father.

Sources claim that the singer had been partying hard throughout awards season, but then abruptly stopped, and that it didn’t go unnoticed that she was avoiding alcohol at the Oscars.

The report also alleges that Gaga may have ended her engagement with Carino last month because she is in love with Cooper, and that the singer could be forced to undergo DNA testing if there is any question about who the baby belongs to.

However, GC claims that there is no baby, and no story when it comes to this latest rumor about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Gaga’s spokesperson tells the outlet that the singer is not pregnant. A rep also spoke out on Cooper’s behalf, claiming that Bradley has never been intimate with Gaga, despite sharing a close bond and friendship which was forged on the set of A Star Is Born.

According to CNN, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February, Gaga spoke out about the rumors claiming that she and Bradley were having an affair

“First of all… social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it’s done to pop culture is abysmal. People saw love and, guess what, that’s what we wanted to you to see. This is a love song,” the singer stated.

“From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s how you want people to feel,” Gaga added.

Following their intimate Oscars performance of the song “Shallow,” Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s ballad hit number one on the charts, giving Gaga her first number one single in years.