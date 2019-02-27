Donald Trump Jr. Signed Stormy Daniels Cover-Up Check, Michael Cohen Testifies, Experts Say That’s A Crime

For the first time, Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was named as a participant in the cover-up of Trump's alleged sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen pleaded guilty last year to violating campaign finance laws in connection with his “hush money” payoffs to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and Trump himself — identified in court documents as “Individual 1” — ordered him to commit those crimes. But for the first time, in sworn testimony on Wednesday morning, Cohen named Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as taking part in the cover-up as well, according to a report by The Guardian newspaper.

Trump Jr. signed one of the checks used to reimburse Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels, Cohen testified. He also gave the House Oversight Committee, where Cohen testified on Wednesday, a copy of a check for $35,000 signed by Trump Jr. as well as by Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, as the legal site Law & Crime reported.

Legal experts quickly took to Twitter, to say that the signature on the $35,000 check may implicate Trump Jr. in a “criminal conspiracy,” Law & Crime reported.

In court documents filed with Cohen’s guilty plea by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, a Trump Organization executive identified only as “Executive 2” authorized the payments to Cohen out of a Trump trust fund. According to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, writing on Twitter Wednesday, said that the signature shows that “Executive 2” is Trump Jr.

“The ultimate target of the New York federal criminal investigation may be the Trump Organization official dubbed ‘Executive-2’ in the charges against Cohen,” Mariotti wrote in a Politico article published in December.

“Does this mean that Donald Trump Jr. authorized Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to make the payment from the trust?” Mariotti wrote on his Twitter account. “That would make him ‘Executive-2’ in the charges against Cohen. Executive-2 may have significant federal and state criminal liability.”

After initially denying any knowledge of the payments to Daniels, the elder Trump admitted last August that the hush money payments “came from me,” as Inquisitr reported.

But Trump also claimed that the payoff did not constitute a criminal campaign finance violation, according to The Guardian.

During Wednesday’s questioning of Cohen, Republican members on the House Oversight Committee repeatedly attempted to discredit Cohen by noting that he had previously admitted lying to Congress in earlier testimony. But former Justice Department official Matt Miller noted on his own Twitter account that — given the Republicans’ position that Cohen is a convicted liar — “they won’t object to subpoenaing Donald Trump Jr., (and) Alan Weisselberg… to tell their side of this story?”