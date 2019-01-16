Rosie O’Donnell Says Donald Trump Will Be Arrested Before The Next Election

'I believe that we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump.'

Another term for President Donald Trump? Comedian Rosie O’Donnell certainly doesn’t think so.

O’Donnell has never been one to shy away from sharing her ill feelings towards Donald Trump both in interviews and on social media. And today was no exception as the comedian stopped for an interview with TMZ earlier today while she was in the Big Apple. When asked if she thought that Trump would get elected for a second term as president in 2020, O’Donnell made her thoughts very clear.

“I certainly do not. I think he will be arrested,” she told reporters.

After that, one of the paparazzi asked if O’Donnell actually thinks that an arrest will happen and she said that she “definitely” does before going into further detail.

“I believe in America and I believe in our political system and I believe that we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump.”

As CNN shares, Trump and O’Donnell have had a pretty toxic relationship over the the last years. The feud appears to date all the way back to 2006, when Trump didn’t fire Miss USA Tara Conner who was accused of drug abuse as well as underaged drinking.

Rosie was outraged at Trump’s decision and criticized him on The View, calling him a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie,” before lashing out against his three marriages. Once Donald caught wind of Rosie’s little rant against him, he clapped back at the comedian.

“You can’t make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said. I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements — and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

The duo’s feud has since continued over the past decade with Rosie often taking to her Twitter account to comment on Trump as president many times. But at least Rosie has had a little bit of good news to celebrate recently. As the Inquisitr reported, Rosie welcomed her first grandchild, Skylar Rose, in December.

The baby was the first child of O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea, and Rosie shared a few photos of the baby with her Twitter followers. A few months prior, Rosie surprised fans on The Talk by sharing that she and her estranged daughter, Chelsea Belle, had repaired their relationship. The mother of five opened up about her relationship with Chelsea, who left the family’s home back in 2015.

Luckily, the two patched things up and things seem to be going very well for them.