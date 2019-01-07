‘Vanderpump Rules’ Sneak Peek: Stassi Schroeder Has A Breakdown Over Boyfriend Beau Clark On Her Birthday [Video]

Will they split?

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark seemed to have a perfect relationship for the past several weeks of Vanderpump Rules but tonight, that all changes.

In a sneak peek at the January 7 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 shared by Bravo TV, Schroeder is seen having a breakdown during a joint birthday party she shared with co-star Ariana Madix in Los Angeles.

In the short clip, Schroeder was seen looking quite upset after being unable to contact her boyfriend after leaving her big night and retreating to her room. Although it was not revealed what led Schroeder to leave her party without her man, he was seen enjoying the company of friends as she continuously called his phone.

“Beau, I’m tired. Where r u? Come to bed,” she wrote in a series of text messages from her room.

Unfortunately, as Schroeder pulled off her fake eyelashes and wiped off her winter-themed makeup, Clark was unaware of her messages and continued to celebrate her big day with Madix and the rest of their co-stars.

As Schroeder’s numerous calls to her boyfriend went unanswered, 2 a.m. rolled around and she finally left him a voice message.

“I’ve been texting you and I know that you’ve read them… You have legitimately been ignoring me… This is bulls**t,” she said in her message.

Below is a photo taken of Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix at their joint birthday party last summer.

While things between Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark took a major turn for the worse at her birthday party last summer, things leading up to the event were peachy-keen. In fact, in a confessional for the series, Schroeder gushed heavily over her leading man.

“This birthday, I feel so much more relaxed and honestly, I feel like a lot of that has to do with Beau. He really is the absolute best and I just really freaking love him,” she told the cameras.

“Oh my God, do I sound like Scheana talking about Rob? Like, this is like my worst nightmare,” she joked.

Schroeder and Clark struck up a romance with one another last year after her messy split from Patrick Meagher in August 2017. As Schroeder has revealed, it was Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute who set them up.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 tonight and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.