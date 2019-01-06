Viral Video Shows All The Things Donald Trump Claims To ‘Know More Than Anybody’ About, From Taxes To Drones

Donald Trump frequently claims to be the world's leading expert on whatever topic is on his mind at the moment, as new viral video demonstrates.

A new video that went viral on Twitter this weekend edits together about 20 examples of Donald Trump claiming to be the world’s leading expert on a wide variety of topics, and Twitter users used an equally wide variety of adjectives to describe the video, from “hilarious” to “harrowing.” The original post of the video on the Now This News account had been honored with more than 33,000 “likes” and almost 17,000 retweets as of Sunday morning — as well as more than 3,500 direct Twitter replies including, “This is hard to watch,” “This is the man with the nuclear codes? Sheesh!” and, “Astounding. Narcissism. Pure and simple.”

The video, compiled by Now This, appears to have been inspired by Trump’s claim — repeated twice on Thursday then on Friday — that he is the world’s leading expert on drone technology, as the drone industry site Drone DJ reported. In both cases, Trump was attempting to explain why, he claimed, drone technology was inadequate for the purpose of intercepting immigrants headed for the United States-Mexico border.

“I know more about drones than anybody,” Trump said on Thursday, quoted by the Drone DJ Twitter account. “I know about every form of safety that you can have.” He repeated the assertion at a White House press-room appearance on Friday.

View the entire video of Trump claiming unsurpassed expertise on a wide variety of topics and issues below.

Trump is the #1 expert on…

– Taxes

– Construction

– Campaign finance

– Drones

– Technology

– U.S. History

– Infrastructure

– ISIS

– Facebook

– Renewables

– Polls

– Courts

– Steel workers

– Golf

– Banks

– Nuclear arms

– The system

– Debt

– Politicians …according to Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/gExCCRD5Hb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 5, 2019

The political site Axios also compiled a list of the topics on which Trump claims to “know more than anybody,” following Trump’s odd boast about his supposed knowledge about drone technology. A sampling of the other topics on which Trump claims to be the world’s leading authority, the site reported, include, “TV ratings,” “renewable energy,” “infrastructure,” and “Democrats.”

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Trump has also claimed to “know more about ISIS than the generals do,” according to a CNN transcript. In fact, as CNBC reported, after Trump in December declared that ISIS had been “defeated,” and as a result, he would order U.S. troops in Syria withdrawn, Defense Secretary James Mattis — a former top general in the U.S. Marines — resigned in protest.

Trump also claims to be the world’s leading authority on one of his potential opponents in the 2020 presidential election, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. “If Cory Booker is the future of the Democratic Party, they have no future! I know more about Cory than he knows about himself,” Trump said in a Twitter post, back in 2016.