Anderson Cooper Blasts Sarah Huckabee Sanders And Her ‘Honest’ Hypocrisy

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed yesterday she hopes to be remembered as “transparent and honest.” Anderson Cooper had some pointed words to say on that subject later in the day.

According to the Huffington Post, the CNN host of Anderson Cooper 360 played the footage of Sanders’ comments during his show. Many times since taking her position with the Trump administration, Sanders allegedly gave misleading or completely false information. She’s also reportedly dodged many questions about President Donald Trump and his involvement in the Stormi Daniels payout.

According to Politifact, Sanders has had four instances of false statements, one of “mostly true” and one of “pants on fire.” On August 15, 2018, Sanders said, “President Trump in his first year and a half has already tripled what President Obama did (for African-American employment) in eight years.”

In her most egregious instance where the site gave her a “pants on fire,” on October 3, 2017, the White House Press Secretary said, “I think if you look to Chicago, where you had over 4,000 victims of gun-related crimes last year, they have the strictest gun laws in the country. That certainly hasn’t helped there.”

On his show, Cooper said the following.

“She said she wants to be remembered as ‘transparent and honest.’ Let that one sink in for just a moment ― transparent and honest. Alright. Let’s move on.”

Such simple phrasing, but quite powerful.

Cooper mentioned Sanders and her hopes for her legacy during a section of his show where he discussed former attorney Michael Cohen’s sentencing for his crimes related to paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal during President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. At the end of the clip, Cooper played several instances where Sanders dodged or refused to answer questions about Trump’s involvement in the situation.

While the story about Trump’s involvement changed many times since the news of the payments hit, at this point, the president believes merely his participation in it was no big deal and that he did not break any campaign finance laws.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

In his infamous “smocking gun” tweet, the president called his payments “a simple private transaction.” He blamed Democrats for the investigation.

Now, National Enquirer’s parent company struck an immunity deal and revealed it was part of the transaction in paying off McDougal “in concert with the president’s campaign.”

There is no telling how Sanders will handle questions about the latest details regarding these payoffs, which are not quite private and simple anymore. From the way it sounds and given her history, the press secretary might struggle to remain truthful and answer the questions.