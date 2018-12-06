‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Reveals What It Will Take For Him To Lose His Virginity

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood became popular on the show for being a virgin, but he has recently revealed that he might not have ended the show that way.

According to an article by ET, prior to the start of the season, the former NFL player revealed during his official Bachelor photoshoot that “there was a possibility he could have had sex for the first time while filming the show.”

The 26-year-old star confirmed that he wasn’t waiting for marriage — or holding onto his virginity for religious reasons — but had been looking to find the right person. He added that it would be a very special moment for him.

Per the report, Underwood revealed that he was a virgin during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, where he explained that he hadn’t found the right time, or person, yet. He also became famous on the show after asking the show’s host, Chris Harrison, for advice about the upcoming week’s fantasy suites moments. He was, however, sent home by Kufrin.

“We’re gonna cross that bridge when we get there,” Underwood said about handling the fantasy suites — but added that he wasn’t ready to “speak in definitives “when it came to losing his virginity, even before the Bachelor rite of passage. “It’s just all depending on where my feelings are,” the report quoted him as saying.

“I said I’m waiting for someone that has the right heart. I’m waiting to be madly in love with somebody, so if that happens by the time fantasy suites comes around, so be it.”

But Underwood will have to get through the first night — and during his interview with ET, he said that the women might want him to address the issue face to face.

Is The Bachelor Already Going Overboard With Colton Underwood's Virginity? – E! Online – https://t.co/vSr924MTim – https://t.co/XYUmh0vhYE pic.twitter.com/S86EtNmSxO — Walter Carvalho (@recentnews18) December 6, 2018

“I’m sure they’re going to have their questions, and I’m willing to answer them,” he said. “I can’t speak on their behalf, I don’t know what they’re going to ask and how they’re gonna feel about it. But, you know, I’m just going to be present in the moment and enjoy every second I have.”

Ever since he revealed in September that he’s a virgin, the topic has been a focus of his Bachelor season. What’s more, his virginity has also been incorporated into several of his promotional materials in the form of taglines like “What does he have to lose?” and the recent poster where he is posing as Steve Carell’s character in the movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 7. The show airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, the report added.