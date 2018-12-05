Donald Trump And The Clintons Didn’t Shake Hands At George HW Bush’s Funeral

The Clintons and Donald Trump basically pretended not to see each other at George H.W. Bush’s funeral in a truly awkward moment, captured by cameras from around the world.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania exchanged greetings with the Obamas. Trump shook hands with Barack and Michelle. However, he did not even look at the Clintons or exchange any greeting of any sort with them. Neither Bill nor Hillary Clinton acknowledged the sitting President in any way.

First Lady Melania Trump shook hands with Bill Clinton and nodded in greeting at Hillary Clinton, according to Fox News.

Hillary Clinton stared straight ahead the entire time, totally ignoring the Trumps.

How far they’ve all come. The Internet is littered with images of Donald Trump with the Clintons. They were at the wedding when Donald and Melania were wed. Trump donated money to multiple Clinton political campaigns, according to Newsweek.

Once, they were all friends. In fact, Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton are still friends. The two sat together at the funeral Wednesday, even though their parents refused to even acknowledge each other.

In 2012, Bill Clinton said, “I like him. And I love playing golf with him,” of Donald Trump. The same year, Trump said that President Bill Clinton is “a really good guy.”

Then, Donald Trump swept the Republican primaries and went on to the general election in 2016. He was pitted directly against Hillary Clinton, who won the Democratic primary on her side of the aisle.

Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Hillary Clinton during the campaign, inciting his crowds to chant “lock her up” at his political rallies — something they still yell at Trump events. He called her a “nasty woman” on stage during a Presidential debate, and he continues to attack her political career and character on Twitter.

“The best father a son or daughter could have.” Former President George W. Bush gets emotional while eulogizing his father, George H.W. Bush #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/M4gjUuVbem — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2018

The funeral of past President George H.W. Bush is the first time the Trumps and the Clintons have been thrown together since the election. Former President Jimmy Carter was also present, as was President George W. Bush and the rest of the Bush family.

George Herbert Walker bush died on November 30. He was 94. After his funeral, his body will be taken by train to its final resting place on the grounds of his Presidential library at Texas A&M University, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump declared Wednesday to be a national day of mourning in honor of President Bush, who served for eight years as Ronald Reagan’s Vice President before taking over the White House himself.