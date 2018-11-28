Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Meet Up With Artist Takashi Murakami After Extravagant Boeing 747 Flight

For hours, fans patiently waited to find out where Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were heading to after she posted several videos of them boarding a private Boeing 747 flight. And it’s now been revealed that their secret destination was in fact Tokyo, Japan, as pictures emerged of the couple posing with contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.

Murakami, a prolific artist who has been compared to Andy Warhol, took to Instagram to share a snap of the three of them striking a cool pose in front of one of his artworks in his studio. Kim, 38, also posted a picture on Twitter, in which she’s seen flashing two peace signs alongside her husband, Murakami, and makeup mogul Kristen Noel Crawley.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept her minimalist style by wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a backless tank top and PVC trousers, paired with some transparent heels. Kanye, 41, also kept the vibe cool by sporting a black t-shirt and gray pants combo, which he completed with a bright blue jacket and Yeezy sneakers. The pair’s visit may come as no surprise to fans, as Murakami has previously worked with Kanye, and even designed the cover and interior artwork for Ye’s critically-acclaimed album Graduation.

Their reunion comes just hours after Kim and Kanye were slammed online for flying alone in a luxury Boeing 747. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans of the couple were left less than happy with their private ride, criticizing them for the environmental impact their trip caused. One Twitter user wrote, “All I’m thinking is what a waste of jet fuel, resources, environmental harm, etc etc etc. Smh. So obnoxious and unnecessary,” while another one said, “@KimKardashian @kanyewest renting an entire 747 for themselves is so unbelievably wasteful it makes me sick. Leaving a much larger carbon footprint than they need to. You have the power and wealth to travel sustainably, and instead you do the opposite. For what? An instagram flex?”

Kanye West always ahead of time ???? for using a 747 as his private jet, soon it will be the only 747 left in the sky ???? The glee in Kim Kardashian’s voice though ???????? she truly loves her husband ???? pic.twitter.com/YL8DoxYSqQ — Ogechi???????? (@OKardashWest) November 27, 2018

Others even pointed out how strange it was for them to donate thousands of dollars to relief effort campaigns in California following the devastating wildfires, but then fly a private 747.

“I’m missing the connection. @KimKardashian and @kanyewest donate 500000$ to wildfire relief efforts, but take a 747 airplane privately. Will someone explain to them how the climate crisis work? Please?”

Kim herself seemed pretty taken aback by all the luxurious commodities on the plane, calling the whole experience “pretty crazy.”