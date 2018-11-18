Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin Blames Mass Shootings On Abortion, Zombies

'What’s the most popular topic that seems to be in every cable television network? Television shows are all about, what? Zombies!' Bevin said.

Republican Governor from Kentucky, Matt Bevin, has a unique take on mass shootings in the United States of America. The root cause of mass shootings is not the lack of gun control or mental illness. It is, in fact, abortion and zombies that are to blame for these tragic events

“What’s the most popular topic that seems to be in every cable television network? Television shows are all about, what? Zombies! I don’t get it … that’s what we are,” Bevin said in a radio interview broadcast earlier this week, according to Rolling Stone.

Zombies and abortion, according to the Republican governor, have created an ambient – and are therefore a justification – for mass shootings that have been occurring across the United States.

“When a culture is surrounded by, inundated by, rewards things that celebrate death, whether it is zombies in television shows, the number of abortions… there’s a thousand justifications for why we do this.”

Bevin’s outrageous comments prompted Kentucky native and one of the creators of The Walking Dead comic books and TV Shows, Tony Moore, to pen an op-ed for the Louisville Courier Journal. Throughout the column, Moore slams Bevin’s claims, recounting his Kentucky childhood, while taking digs at Bevin’s previous statements.

“Bevin’s words paint fandom as a degenerate sensibility, when I have only ever known kindness and generosity from them,” Moore wrote.

This is not the first time for Matt Bevin to come up with bizarre explanations for mass shootings. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, the Kentucky governor has blamed mass shootings on anything but guns: video games, cell phones, and medication. While the Republican may shift blame from video games and gadgets to abortion and zombies, he has never produced evidence or provided relevant data for any of his claims.

Clearly not the one to shy away from publicly voicing his opinion, Bevin has made a number of controversial, inflammatory statements over the years. During the 2016 presidential election, according to the Atlantic, Bevin suggested during a speech that a Hillary Clinton victory could lead to – and would, in fact, necessitate – blood shed.

“I have nine children. It breaks my heart to think that it might be their blood is needed to redeem something,” Bevin said, attempting to paraphrase Thomas Jefferson.

According to an analysis by the Washington Post, 158 mass shootings occurred in the United States of America from 1966 until today. Sixty-eight individuals have died in mass shootings in 2018 alone, according to the publication, which notes that public mass shootings in which 186 children and teenagers died between 1966 and 2018 are merely the tip of the iceberg since more than 12,000 Americans have died from gun-related violence in 2018 thus far.