50 Cent's Baby Mama Daphne Joy Named as 'Diddy's Sex Worker' in Bombshell Lawsuit by Ex-Employee

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex-trafficking scandal is exposing many deep, dark secrets of the music industry. Among the names that surfaced recently are 50 Cent and his former girlfriend/ baby mamma Daphney Joy. The actress has been named "sex worker" in Comb's lawsuit by an ex-employee.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Wolff-Patrick

Joy, who is the mother of 50 Cent's son Sire, is accused of being a sex worker as part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by a music producer. 50 Cent was the only musician who spoke out after Combs was embroiled in multiple sex trafficking, abuse, and rape allegations during the past months, per Daily Mail.

Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones is the producer who mentioned Joy's name in her lawsuit and claimed Combs regularly paid the 37-year-old for her sexual favors. The OnlyFans model dated 50 Cent between 2011 and 2012 and gave birth to a baby boy, now 11. The same year (in 2012) they broke up and since then, they feuded publicly over their child's custody.

However, immediately after the two parted ways, Joy accused her ex-boyfriend of being physically abusive. She took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded two posts, narrating her side of the story in one post and responding to her ex-boyfriend in another.

She clarified, "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," adding, "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false, and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both- Rodney and his attorney."

50 Cent, Joy's ex, took a jibe on his Instagram profile. He posted a picture of himself standing under an umbrella and smoking a cigar. But it was the caption that got people talking. He wrote, "I didn't know you were a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL. Yo, this shit is a movie."

That's not all. He posted another photo of Joy with Combs and added a more fiery caption, "You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker."

But the former OnlyFans star didn't keep mum and directed a message to her ex, Curtis James Jackson (50 Cent), "Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing."

"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she alleged. "You are no longer my oppressor, and my God will handle you from this point on," adding, "You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

The lawsuit filed in February claimed, "Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," naming many other women, including Joy, and alleged "[they] were paid a monthly fee to work for" the music mogul, and "received payment via wire" from his R&B music label, Love Records.