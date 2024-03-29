Daphne Joy's Bold Revelation, Accusing 50 Cent of 'Raping' and 'Physically Abusing' Her

Daphne Joy has recently made some serious allegations against her ex-boyfriend, rapper 50 Cent, accusing him of both physical and sexual abuse. In a direct Instagram post addressed to him, she didn't mince her words, stating, "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on."

These accusations have come to light following 50 Cent's decision to pursue sole custody of their son, Sire, reportedly due to allegations against Joy in a lawsuit against Diddy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron J. Thornton

Joy, 37, confronted her 48-year-old ex-boyfriend 50 Cent directly on Instagram on Thursday by using his full legal name, Curtis James Jackson, at the top of the post. Sire, their 12-year-old son, is their shared child. "You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time," the message read. 50 Cent denied the allegations.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," the rapper's attorney shared with People. "He most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time." Joy responded by writing, "Family court, great!" on Instagram. "He lacks a father figure in his life and needs male guidance. You're finally catching on," she continued.

Joy called out her ex-boyfriend for making jokes about the ongoing allegations of rape and sex trafficking against Diddy, in addition to accusing 50 Cent of abuse and rape. "Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing," she stated.

The actress carried on talking about the rapper's bond with their kid Sire. "We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you," said Joy. "I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

When 50 Cent was charged with domestic abuse against Joy in 2013, he entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of misdemeanor vandalism. This was related to an alleged incident in which he kicked Joy in the stomach and damaged her belongings during a dispute.

In exchange for three years of probation and thirty days of community service, the rapper and Los Angeles prosecutors came to an agreement.