Margot Robbie Reveals She Stole Family Member's Belongings as a Kid: 'That's How I Made Money'

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has recently acknowledged stealing belongings from a family member in order to resell them and make money. She boasted about how early in life she had to begin working. The actress made the revelation in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she was joined by her Barbie co-stars.

Margot revealed the specifics of her first employment after Kelly listed all of the occupations that the audience members had dressed as. In the movie, Barbie works as a doctor and a lawyer among other professions. Margot, who also produced the movie based on the well-known Mattel doll, has been advertising it before it hits the theatres in July.

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Sayles

Margot has three siblings, named Locke, Anya and Cameron, who were all raised by their mother Sarie Kessler, as per The Things. When Kelly questioned her about her first paid job, Margot responded, "I was a hustler, too, I started young." She said, "I started working in a restaurant. I started when I was 10, working back in the kitchen. But my hustle started earlier than that." Robbie continued, "My way of making money before I was working at a restaurant, I would steal my brother's toys and then go sell them out on the street."

A shy Margot chuckled when the audience gasped in surprise before stating, "He'd get so mad and be like, 'Where's my truck?' And I was like, 'I got two bucks worth.'" The Wolf of the Wall Street actress went on to say that she never gave her brother any of the sales money. "I was like, 'No, that wasn't your store out on the street. That was my store.'"

Robbie admitted that one of her first goals as an executive producer on Barbie was the movie's sets. Margot expressed to Kelly that it was her desire for the sets to be as similar to the Dreamhouse as possible because she is a huge Barbie lover.

Robbie claimed that she had only one major request from Greta Gerwig during their tight collaboration and that it had always been her dream. "It was the first thing I said to Greta when we first sat down and talked about the movie. 'I'll follow your vision, whatever you want this Barbie movie to be. Except I just have one favor. Please, please, please, can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom to her pool?' Because that is my goal in life."

Image Source: Getty Images | Christopher Polk

When questioned further about the film, Robbie responded that fans would adore it and in general, it was just hilarious and hysterical. She said that it is a beautifully designed world where a bunch of grownups act like toddlers by throwing fits and acting out. "I think people are going to be really happy and have so much fun."

