‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown's Friend Asks Him to 'Own Everything' Happening In His Family

In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown, the patriarch of the polygamous family, engaged in a candid and emotionally charged "therapy session" with his brother Michael and friends Nathan and Brian. The conversation started off as they discussed the multiple marriage system of Kody and the problems the Brown family faced from time to time. According to PEOPLE, Kody's confidants did not mince their words as they listened and offered their perspectives.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Faces Harsh Truths After Fight With Kody: “I’m 50 and I Have Nothing”

Opening about his struggle with ex-wife Christine Brown, Kody gave insights about life post-divorce. He admitted, "All I'm thinking about is the fact that she's leaving me, and I'm bitter and I'm yelling about it." Brian, his friend, pointed out the stages of grief that Kody had been going through since the split, and Kody acknowledged that he was still in a state of "disbelief" about everything that transpired with Christine. He vividly recalled the "shock" he experienced when Christine, 51, packed up his belongings from her home.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

In a separate interview, Kody confessed, "I'm still in the anger state. It's over now. Christine's left, but I'm still feeling a lot of anger about [the], sort of, fallout. Sort of the civil war with the family." He elaborated on his emotional journey, describing how he went from a feeling of "relief" to "anger" as he processed the aftermath of their breakup.

Kody revealed that he went online searching for advice to lead an amiable life post-separation with his family but it backfired. "What it is is this really big, like, walk away from women movement. And it's about angry men who have been left," shared Kody disclosing the negative effects of seeking help.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Reacts to Social Media Criticism Post-Split From Kody Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SISTER WIVES | TLC (@sisterwivestlc)

He expressed concern that this newfound anger was affecting his relationships with his other wives, Robyn and Janelle, with Robyn even feeling that he harbored resentment towards women. Nathan who is a close friend of Kody offered him some important advice on his crumbling family situation.

Also Read: When ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Attended Wedding Instead of His Daughter Ysabel’s Scoliosis Surgery

"The root of anger is in two things. It's either in fear or it's in self-delusion or self-deception. You have to look in the mirror and see the good, the bad, and the ugly, and own everything completely," he told Kody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SISTER WIVES | TLC (@sisterwivestlc)

Kody admitted, "I'm still in self-deception. I can tell." He reflected on his ambivalence when Christine asked him not to stay at her place anymore, realizing that he had misinterpreted her intentions and thought she was playing a game. He recognized that the fallout with the entire family was, in essence, a manifestation of grief.

Acknowledging the role his demeanor played in his romantic relationships. Kody disclosed the shame he underwent through the tough milestone of his life. Following his separation from Christine in November 2021, two of his other wives, Meri and Janelle, also left him.

More from Inquisitr

Insider Look at Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz’s Queiroz Honeymoon in Italy

‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Manifests Abundance & Success in Her New Post After Splitting From Kody Brown