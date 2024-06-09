5 Surprisingly Wild Stories from This Tell-all Book Based On Former First Lady Melania Trump

A Little Insight into Who is Melania Trump

The mystery around Melania remains unsolved to date, thanks to her withdrawn personality. Despite being the wife of a boisterous and "public" husband Donald Trump, she has successfully left people yearning to learn more about her. But a tell-all book from 2020, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, by former friend and aide Winston Wolkoff, on the former First Lady gives a first-hand account of how the Slovenian was or is, perhaps.

1. "Grab them by the p***y"

The infamous Access Hollywood tape incident shook everyone, including the closest allies of the former president. Trump was under media scrutiny for his sexual remarks and nearly everyone condemned his sexist mindset except his Slovenian wife. According to the book's author Wolkoff, Melania was unbothered by the tape and she recalled Melania saying, "He is who he is. I told him that if he ran for president, he had to be ready for everything to be opened up and exposed."

2. The White House bathroom

When in 2017, the Obamas were giving away their power and the White House to the Trumps, Melania refused to move until the bathroom was renovated. The former model didn't want to use the same toilet and shower as former First Lady Michelle. The book says, "Melania took one look at her bedroom off the West Sitting Hall and said, 'I'm not moving to D.C. until the Residence has been renovated and redecorated, starting with a new shower and toilet.'"

3. Melania vs Ivanka

The reports of the "Cold War" between Melania and her step-daughter Ivanka Trump often grab headlines. Wolkoff's book proves these claims as the book says Melania made a plan to block Ivanka from taking center stage during the 2017 swearing-in ceremony in what they called "Operation Block Ivanka" where the tell-all book's author was also involved. Apparently, their strategy involved changing the seating chart and shifting camera angles in a way to minimize Ivanka's visual presence and focus on Melania.

4. Melania is not a people pleaser

In the tell-all book, Wolkoff tells her readers Melania is not much of a sentimental wife. In fact, both Donald and his Slovenian wife are not big on the concept of Valentine's Day. The author wrote she never recalled Melania telling her that her politician husband gave her flowers or taken her out on a date. Instead, she made a bombshell revelation that many times through the years, Melania told her former BFF and aide Wolkoff, "Pleasing anyone else is not my priority!"

5. Melania is NOT mysterious

Well, Wolkoff burst the myth that Melania Trump is neither enigmatic nor mysterious. As one of her confidantes and her former BFF, she claimed in her book that Melania’s absence and silence during the historic Hush Money trial was to "avoid exposure." The author continued, "It is a facade of calm. Melania Trump isn't an enigma or a mystery. She is simply self-possessed, stoically guarded, and emotionally armored," adding, "To protect her cultivated image and respectable persona," as per Newsweek.