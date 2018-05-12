‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, May 14: Jack’s Shocking Results Plus Unusual J.T. Details

Jack learns details that change absolutely everything.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, May 14, reveal absolute heartbreak for one Genoa City man while another defends himself against accusations. Finally, the search for a missing man gets a stunning clue that could mean big trouble for several women keeping a major secret.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) puts Victor (Eric Braeden) on the defensive when she demands answers about why he turned her grandmother’s evening into a battle in his ongoing, boring feud against her Uncle Jack (Peter Bergman). She’s totally over it, and she lets her dad know she’s mad about how Dina’s (Marla Adams) evening ended.

Later, Kyle (Michael Mealor) stops by to question Victor about how the footage ended up in the video, but Victor turns the whole thing around on Jack’s son and places the blame on Kyle, according to She Knows Soaps.

Meanwhile, Jack struggles with the DNA test results. They’re ready, but he just cannot bring himself to open them and find out the truth (if it really is the truth). Learning that his mother had an affair with somebody else and that he might not be John Abbott’s son really sent him into a tailspin, and he might be holding onto the slight hope that his mom is wrong. Opening that envelope could smash that hope for good.

Plus, these results not only affect Jack but also his children. If it turns out he’s not an Abbott, then neither are his sons, Kyle and Keemo. When he does open the letter, he’ll be in for the shock of his life. He and Billy (Jason Thompson) are not half-brothers. Of course, is there a possibility that Billy isn’t an Abbott? Jill (Jess Walton) might know the answer to that question.

Finally, the search for J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) intensifies. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case) desperately try to keep Nick (Joshua Morrow) from continuing to look for his ex-brother in law. However, he’s still listening to police scanners for any details that may come across about J.T. Unfortunately for the women of Genoa City, something major comes across the radio — J.T.’s cellphone signal comes back on the grid, and somebody should be able to close in on its location soon.