Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Unborn Third Baby Already Has A Royal Title

The title is pretty impressive for a newborn.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s unborn baby’s name is not publicly known yet, but we do know what his or her official royal title will be. Royal expert Marlene Koenig informed Town & Country that Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s younger sibling will be called His Royal Highness Prince (name) of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland if it’s a boy, or Her Royal Highness Princess (name) of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland if it’s a girl.

But that may not be the name that will be commonly used for him or her. Because Prince William is a royal duke — The Duke Of Cambridge — his children’s title will be styled differently. So the baby will be called His Royal Highness Prince (name) of Cambridge, or Her Royal Highness Princess (name) of Cambridge.

Due to some pretty archaic royal rules, the child will be a commoner when he or she is born. That’s because the title “royal” only defines people who have official royal titles, like duke, earl, baron, etc. Interestingly enough, this means that Prince William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, is technically a commoner as well — at least for now. Queen Elizabeth II may bestow him with a title when he marries Meghan Markle in May.

As the Express notes, Kate Middleton is due next month and she will give birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington. Although Kate’s due date hasn’t been revealed, the Express reports the railings that are typically put up outside of the hospital for royal births were being painted recently. Middleton has been on maternity leave since March 22. Her last royal duties before the birth included an appearance at the Olympic Park for a SportAid event, after which she attended a Commonwealth Big Lunch and Commonwealth quiz.

Us Weekly reports that the preparations for the birth have been in place for a while at the hospital. A reported “insider” told Us that there are regular “security sweeps” in the room where the newest member of the British royal family will be born. They added that the room is also “sealed with tamper-proof tape.” Security officials also reportedly examine the crawl space above the room on a regular basis. The insider also claimed that there’s a “baby team” at Kensington Palace which is on high alert for the moment when Kate goes into labor.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third baby will be the fifth in line to the British throne when he or she arrives.