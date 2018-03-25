Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Shares One Month Photo Update Of Son Gideon

The reality TV star gave birth to her son one month ago.

On February 22, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave birth to her son, Gideon Martyn, via C-section. The young mother welcomed her first son with husband Austin Forsyth after several months of speculation over when they conceived. As the pair are extremely religious, fans are aware that it would be incredibly problematic if they conceived their son out of wedlock. But now that Gideon is here, the speculation has mostly died down and fans are now focused on Gideon himself.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has offered a one-month update to her fans on her Instagram account by placing Gideon on a mat that says how many months old he is. Fans can expect her to continue to do so each month of his first year. Thus far, the mom of one has had mostly positive responses to her photo, with most fans gushing over the adorable baby boy.

The reality TV star attempted to give birth to her son at home but was unable to do so. In a TLC webisode, fans saw that while her sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, attended to her birth, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth was eventually taken to the hospital when it was discovered that baby Gideon was in the breech position. Moments after he was born via C-section, Joy-Anna remarked that her son has his father’s nostrils.

Many fans have noted that Gideon does bear a strong resemblance to his father, Austin. The infant was incredibly large at his birth, weighing just over 10 pounds.

In a recent TLC special video, Austin Forsyth told fans that he was excited about Gideon’s arrival as the pair can do father/son things that Austin enjoys. These include hunting and other outdoor activities.

Gideon Martyn marks the 10th grandchild in the Duggar family and the eighth boy. Thus far, Jessa Duggar Seewald and Jill Duggar Dillard have only given birth to boys. Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, is the only one who has given birth to girls.

The Duggar family is expecting two more grandchildren this year, as Kendra Caldwell Duggar and Jinger Duggar Vuolo are both pregnant. Jinger has not revealed if she will be having a boy or a girl, but Kendra and her husband, Joe Duggar, have told fans they are expecting a boy.