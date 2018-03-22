Real Reason Why WWE Doctors Finally Cleared Daniel Bryan Revealed

What made WWE officials change their minds about clearing Daniel Bryan?

It took almost three years, but Daniel Bryan is finally healthy and medically cleared to wrestle again inside a WWE ring. The response from his peers, his family, and the WWE Universe has been overwhelming. The news came with WrestleMania 34 less than three weeks away. A lot of people are just excited to have Bryan back as an active competitor, but there are still big questions regarding WWE doctors finally clearing him.

Until yesterday, the belief was that WWE doctors would never clear him to compete and Bryan was waiting out the end of his WWE contract to wrestle for other promotions. According to Wrestling Observer, Bryan specifically asked Dr. Maroon what he needed to do to get cleared and has spent the past couple of months getting cleared by concussion “experts” that Maroon trusted. After being cleared by every doctor on the list, there was nothing in the way of Bryan’s clearance and Maroon finally gave him the green light on Monday.

WWE officials could have held onto the news of his in-ring return and given the WWE Universe a shocking surprise on the grandest stage of them all, but the powers that be knew the news would leak quickly and the decision was made to announce his in-ring return before SmackDown Live to help boost viewership for the show. During the show, Bryan did not waste any time and brawled with both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

‘Daniel Bryan’s next match could be as soon as WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

Even before he was cleared, there was some speculation about Daniel Bryan teaming with Shane McMahon to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the grandest stage of them all. The odds of that match being on the card for WrestleMania 34 are higher than ever, but Bryan has the option to wrestle a lot more than just one match. It’s being said Bryan will have the chance to wrestle a full-time schedule if that’s what he wants.

Obviously, WWE doctors clearing Daniel Bryan will have a significant impact on the contract negotiations between the two sides as his deal with the company expires in September. Unfortunately, Bryan and WWE fans lost three years of his career, but he should be capable of wrestling much longer than three more years.