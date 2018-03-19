‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller May Be Released From Prison One Month Earlier, ‘E! News’ Reports

The ALDC founder has been praised for her good behavior while behind bars, according to 'E! News'.

Abby Lee Miller might be a free woman soon. The former Dance Moms star, who is currently serving one year and one day behind bars, reportedly shaved nearly a month off her sentence.

In a recent report by E! News, it has been alleged that the 51-year-old choreographer is likely to be released from prison at least one month earlier from her original schedule.

Apparently, Miller has shown good behavior behind bars, prompting officials to consider freeing her earlier than expected. According to the outlet, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided to move her release date on May 25 — almost a month ahead of her original June 21 schedule.

A source told Us Weekly, that her new projected release date was a result of her “good conduct” while in jail.

Previously, it has been reported that Miller has been using her time wisely behind bars. The ALDC owner reportedly completed several courses and even proudly shared her accomplishments on social media.

The infamous Dance Moms mentor reportedly finished a Release Preparation Program and received a certificate in Personal Finance. She also accomplished her Adult Continuing Education class and earned a certificate in Real Estate.

There were also claims that Miller has been chosen to choreograph her fellow inmates’ dance presentation for the Christmas show last year.

This is not the first time that Abby Lee Miller has been rumored to get an early release date. It can be recalled that in January, Entertainment Tonight reported that the former Dance Moms instructor was given a release date of February 20.

However, due to some changes in protocol and “budget restrictions,” it did not push through.

“Abby got her official out date, it was Feb. 20,” prison consultant and coach Jennifer Myers said. “She received that piece of paper that told her that and that she would be going to the halfway house in Van Nuys. You have to make those plans in advance. But clearly, the prison went over budget so she could no longer be released.”

Apparently, Miller was really “upset” about the delay and has been kept in the dark about her release date ever since.

Now that she is likely to be released earlier, fans of the hit Lifetime series are wondering if she will return to the show. In an interview last May, Miller revealed that she had been contacted about filming after she was released. However, it remains unclear if she was referring to Dance Moms.

“Someone’s already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We’re ready with cameras. We’re ready to go.”

Abby Lee Miller has been imprisoned since July 12, 2017, for bankruptcy and fraud charges.