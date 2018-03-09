The 'Sherlock Holmes 3' actor hinted on not returning for more Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

There is little doubt that the Iron Man movies have truly defined the Marvel Cinematic Universe right from the start. After all, it all began with the first Iron Man film, which somehow reignited fan interest in comic book movies. But is it possible that Robert Downey Jr. has no interest in continuing with Tony Stark’s story? The actor may have confirmed that he will not be working on Iron Man 4 after the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

There have been speculations that Marvel Studios is still planning for another film focusing on Tony Stark following the success of his team up with Peter Parker. Some even believe that a possible Iron Man 4 will feature Tom Holland as Spider-Man as he tries to help his mentor take on a new foe. However, Robert Downey Jr. may have revealed that his character will not have another solo movie anytime in the future.

Robert Downey Jr. recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Avengers: Infinity War, where he teased about “Armageddon” and how the film has “a heads-will-roll scenario.” However, the Sherlock Holmes 3 actor also confessed that he does not want to play Tony Stark forever and might not be eager to return for Iron Man 4.

“I’m definitely a hang up your jersey before they boo you off the court type guy, just because I still have an appropriate fear of embarrassment.”

Fans who have been hoping for Iron Man 4 might be disappointed but can still rest assured that Robert Downey Jr. has more projects in the future. The actor stated that he will be working on Sherlock Holmes 3 and is hoping to still play Geppetto in the planned Pinocchio movie. In addition to that, Downey will develop a new Perry Mason TV series for HBO. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Marvel is in the future for the Spider-Man: Homecoming star.

Although Iron Man 4 might not be happening, people can still expect to see Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War. The billionaire is expected to join forces with Doctor Strange, Wong and the Hulk in the fight against Thanos this April. In addition to that, there have been theories that Robert Downey Jr.’s character might be in possession of the Soul Stone, which makes one of the Mad Titan’s main targets.

Catch Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War, which premieres on April 27.