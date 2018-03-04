‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maxie Moves To Wyndemere — Nina Obsessed With Naxie Baby

Life on Spoon Island might be just what Nathan's widow needs on 'GH' but Peter won't let that stop him.

General Hospital spoilers promise that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) will continue to struggle with life as a pregnant widow. Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) is devastated that Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) is dead and feels compassion for her sister-in-law. Nina is also emotionally attached to Nathan and Maxie’s baby, particularly since she can’t have one of her own. Soon, when events threaten Maxie and her child, Nina steps things up and moves her to Spoon Island so she can better protect her.

Nina Wants Maxie Away From Peter

GH spoilers from Soap Central promise that Maxie grows closer to Peter August (Wes Ramsey) and leans on him. On March 8, Maxie talks to Peter about how Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) health problems could affect her child. Of course, Maxie has no idea that the fears haunting her are also upsetting Peter because he finally confirmed that he’s Faison’s other son while talking to Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) last week. That means he’s also at risk for Huntington’s.

By Friday, March 9, Maxie decides she’s ready to learn the truth and get her baby tested for the gene that carries the disease and could cut short her child’s life. Also, next week, Nina notices that Peter and Maxie are bonding. Nina doesn’t trust Peter and confronts him to warn him away from her sister-in-law. The problem is, Nina doesn’t know that Peter and Valentin are allies and have a long-standing relationship. Nina will be furious when she discovers the truth.

Felicia has devastating news for Maxie. What will it mean for her daughter and grandchild? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/kcHLOwGhBo — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 27, 2018

Maxie Moves To Wyndemere

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Peter is increasingly drawn to Maxie and her baby, and wants to step in to fill the void left by his brother Nathan’s death. But as he works his way closer to Maxie, Nina gets increasingly alarmed. With Maxie home alone in an apartment where every room reminds her of her dead husband, Nina suggests a change of scenery. While Maxie is at first hesitant, she finally agrees that moving to Wyndemere might be the best thing for her and her baby.

Other GH spoilers predict that Maxie also likes the idea of putting some space between her and Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan). Maxie still blames Lulu for Nathan’s death. Since Lulu hates Valentin and avoids him unless she’s picking up Charlotte, moving to Wyndemere ensures Lulu won’t just drop by Maxie’s apartment. Plus, Valentin encourages Maxie to move to the island so they can protect her, her unborn child, and so she can take advantage of the support there.

Maxie’s Baby Won’t Be Stolen

Some tabloid sites are spinning fan fiction that Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) will miscarry then steal Maxie’s baby. Given GH‘s history, the most infamous baby stealer in Port Charles is Nina, and she would never take Nathan’s baby from Maxie. Plus, Nina hates Nelle and if she somehow came for the baby, Nina would kill her before she let her touch the child. But the bottom line is that the baby stealing plot isn’t based on any confirmed spoilers from ABC and is just ridiculous.

Once Maxie moves to Wyndemere, she’ll be safe from Lulu and Nelle. It could be that Valentin invites Peter to spend time on Spoon Island and encourages the budding friendship between Maxie and Nathan’s brother. This may cause a rift in Valentin’s marriage. Then again, Valentin can be very persuasive, and he might convince Nina to ease up and give Peter a chance. Either way, Maxie and Peter’s futures are entwined since both are linked to Nathan.

Faison's Huntington disease has Peter rightfully worried, West Coast. How does he think Valentin can help calm his nerves? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/CcqbduVvzT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 2, 2018

Nina Keeps Maxie Safe

No matter what happens, Nina will protect Maxie and her baby. New General Hospital spoilers reveal the week of March 5 is all about Port Charles in the aftermath of the quake. It won’t be long before Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) figures out Jim Harvey’s underground activities caused the artificial earthquake. It’s not a natural disaster, but the result of fracking. You can be sure that when the quake strikes, Peter will keep Maxie and her baby safe.

Catch up on GH news about why Kelly Monaco had to defend Billy Miller against ugly accusations by social media haters. Also, find out when Tristan Rogers is back to the soap as Robert Scorpio. Watch ABC weekdays for new GH episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.