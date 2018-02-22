Kylie Jenner Reportedly Achieves 25-Lb Weight Loss In 10 Days On Kim Kardashian ‘Strict’ Diet, Reports ‘OK’

After reportedly gaining 50 pounds during her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner has already lost a total of 35 pounds drinking detox tea and following a low-carb diet supervised by big sister Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner has been looking fabulous after welcoming her baby girl Stormi Webster into the world a mere three weeks ago, and an insider told OK magazine that Jenner has achieved an impressive 25-pound weight loss in just 10 days. Kim Kardashian is getting the credit, however, for Kylie becoming a celebrity weight loss winner, because Kim carefully supervised her little sister’s diet, according to the source. Jenner reportedly gained 50 pounds during her pregnancy and — after losing 25 pounds in 10 days — has lost a total of 35 pounds since giving birth.

Kim Kardashian Helps Kylie Jenner Lose 25 Pounds In 10 Days

The insider revealed that Kylie is focused on “working off” her post-pregnancy pounds. Jenner is sticking to an extremely rigid diet under Kim Kardashian’s supervision, revealed the insider.

“[Kylie Jenner] is following a strict diet, carefully orchestrated by her big sister Kim Kardashian. She’s already lost 25 pounds in 10 days!”

In recent years, celebrity moms like Kylie have increasingly been in the spotlight when it comes to their weight. The paparazzi seem to focus on photographing these new moms wearing unflattering clothes, resulting in articles about their baby weight. Jenner reportedly has been feeling the pressure to lose the weight as fast as possible.

But although Kylie is proudly posing photos of her fast weight loss on Instagram, she is “miserable” about the strict food plan that Kim has assigned, according to the source.

Kim recently welcomed a new baby into her life as well, but this time around, Kardashian turned to a surrogate. Kim is known for having achieved her own impressive 75-pound weight loss using a ketogenic diet, as the Inquisitr reported. An insider quoted by the magazine revealed that Kim is supervising Kylie’s weight loss.

“Kylie has already lost an insane amount of weight.”

The insider revealed that Jenner is following a low-carb diet. Kylie eats wild salmon for breakfast, salad, and turkey for lunch, and dines on “just soup” in the early evening.

Life & Style via Hollywood Life reported that in all, Kylie Jenner has lost 35 pounds after gaining about 50 during her pregnancy.

“Kylie Jenner has already dropped 35 pounds after giving birth on February 1. She’s allegedly following a crazy diet and taking in less than 1000 calories a day.”

To lose the 50 pounds that she gained during her first pregnancy, Jenner has been exercising with trainers while following the low-carb diet. Kylie reportedly avoids starchy carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, and cereal while focusing on high protein foods.

Kylie Jenner Combines Diet, Tea, And Waist Trainer

The magazine’s insider revealed that the 20-year-old mom of little Stormi Webster is determined to shed all of her post-pregnancy pounds.

“[Kylie Jenner is] eating clean, which includes organic fish and chicken — nothing fried, no carbs. She’s also drinking detox tea and wearing her waist trainer.”

In addition to eating raw vegetables rather than high-carb foods, Kylie is trying to resist temptation by banning those who eat junk food when they are around her, said the source. Jenner’s fitness routine includes “a lot of weights, cardio, running, squats, and push-ups.”

Kylie Jenner reportedly is so obsessed with post-pregnancy weight loss that her mother Kris Jenner is concerned. Lionel Cironneau / AP Images

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Works Out Three Hours Daily, Obsessed With Weight Loss

Jenner reportedly began exercising just a week after she welcomed her baby girl into the world. In addition to counting calories to stay under 1,000 daily, Jenner is exercising to extremes, said the insider.

“She’s counting calories and tries to stay under 1,000 calories a day while also working out three hours a day, five times a week with a personal trainer.”

The source claimed that Kylie “has become obsessed with getting her pre-baby body back.” Even though her pals reportedly have urged Jenner to lose weight more slowly, she will not listen to them.

“She’s on a mission to be skinnier than she was before she became pregnant,” according to the publication.

Kylie reportedly wants to lose even more weight, complaining to friends that she’s not slim enough. Her mother Kris Jenner reportedly is worried about Kylie’s alleged obsession with weight loss.