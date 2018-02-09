‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT’s Health Goes Downhill Fast, Victoria Honors Dying Wish With Marriage

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will face a grim fate in the weeks ahead. It looks like J.T. deceived Victoria when he told her that medication managed his heart problem. He suggested that as long as he took the pills, he could have a long life. His heart condition will take a grave turn, and he could die before long.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, one of the biggest clues that J.T.’s end is coming was when he hid his health problems from Victoria. Thad only booked Young and the Restless for a three-month stint. Based on that, his exit is coming shortly.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that the writers knew the outline of J.T. exit when he agreed to come back. They indicate that his final departure from the show will be “emotional and heart-wrenching.” With that juicy tidbit, it seems to suggest that J.T. will end up dying with Victoria and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) by his side.

When J.T. returned to The Young and the Restless, he and Victoria got back together pretty quickly. While many Y&R viewers assume that it would be difficult for Thad Luckinbill to work with Amelia, he said nothing could be further from the truth. The couple divorced in real life in 2017, but they have remained very close friends. In fact, Thad revealed the number one reason he returned to the soap was to work with Amelia again.

On Friday’s episode, J.T. hinted that he wanted to ask Victoria to marry him again. While Victoria may not be ready for that step, it was a clue that the writers are going to move his storyline along at a faster pace.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that over the next week, the couple will share some romantic moments together. Their happiness will not last forever, as trouble is brewing ahead.

#YR CDN Recap: JT proposes (sort of) and Victoria turns him down, Hilary meets Simone, who Devon hopes to sign, and Chelsea gets a couple surprises! https://t.co/rC7DL9sR78 pic.twitter.com/TUCQna3qwd — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) February 8, 2018

During the week of February 19, J.T. will have a serious conversation with Victoria. It seems to suggest he will admit his health isn’t what he claimed and that he could be dying. If he is dying, he could suggest that they remarry. He could want to live as a married couple for the days he has left.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.