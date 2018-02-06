Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Season, Week 7: Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Italian Dates May Spark New Frontrunner

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has whittled his group of bachelorettes down to his final seven ladies and spoilers for ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season detail that they will head to Italy for Episode 7. By the time the dates in Italy wrap up during the February 12 show, Luyendyk’s final four women will be revealed and he will be preparing for his hometown dates. What Bachelor spoilers are available so far for the Week 7 show?

ABC has noted that Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his remaining bachelorettes would head to Tuscany, Italy after their dates in France and that is where the action picks up during Episode 7. Gossip guru Reality Steve has shared some Bachelor spoilers about what he learned about these Italian excursions, but fans will have to wait until closer to that February 12 air date to get much in terms of specifics regarding each outing.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers do reveal that Jacqueline Trumbull, Becca Kufrin, and Lauren Burnham all get individual dates with Luyendyk in Italy. It seems that after a somewhat rocky one-on-one in Paris, Jacqueline will end up deciding during her outing with Arie in Tuscany that she’s not meant to get that final rose and she will eliminate herself.

Arie and Becca spend time together in the town of Barga and the Barga News managed to snag a shot of Luyendyk and Kufrin together while they were on their date in the area. There typically are not roses available on the individual dates at this stage of the season, but Bachelor spoilers indicate that Lauren and Becca won’t have anything to worry about in terms of being eliminated in Italy.

There should be a group date taking place during Arie’s time in Tuscany too, but so far, Bachelor spoilers have not revealed any specifics about it. Reality Steve has shared that he believes that Bekah Martinez is eliminated during a date and he says that Seinne Fleming is left without a rose in Italy as well.

Additional Bachelor spoilers regarding what happens in Italy will emerge in the days to come. However, Reality Steve previously indicated that Lauren, Becca, Kendall Long, and Tia Booth would end up as the final four with hometown dates and he’s never wavered from that quartet.

Arie and Lauren shared some awkward moments in France, but could getting another solo date with Luyendyk in Italy propel Burnham to frontrunner status? Sparks have been flying between Arie and Becca and it sounds as if their Barga adventure goes well too. Do Kendall and Tia still have a shot at Luyendyk’s final rose and will the rumored twists and turns ahead shake things up as predicted?

ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season is weaving its way toward a supposedly phenomenal finale in March and viewers won’t want to miss what’s coming up during Episode 7 airing on Monday, February 12. Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. find his happily ever after in Season 22? Spoilers tease that people will be buzzing about this ending and answers will be revealed in just a few more weeks.