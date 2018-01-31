‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Shares New Scoop About Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bombshell Ending [Rumors]

Viewers have had mixed opinions so far when it comes to Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love on ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season, but spoilers tease that there are juicy twists and turns on the way that people won’t want to miss. Gossip king Reality Steve recently revealed some jaw-dropping news about how Season 22 reportedly ends and now he is filling in some blanks and adding some context. What’s the latest?

As Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers recently detailed, Arie Luyendyk Jr. reportedly recently dumped his final rose recipient and reunited with his runner-up. Viewers will not see this all play out until the finale and “After the Final Rose” special airs in March, but the gossip king has been filling in followers on additional pieces of the puzzle he has pulled together since breaking the big news.

Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that he doesn’t think Arie’s initial final rose recipient, Becca Kufrin, knew the breakup was coming. The gossip guru says that based on the Bachelor spoilers he has, his impression is that Becca thought she and Arie could work through their relationship issues. It sounds as if Luyendyk may have led Kufrin to believe that ABC cameras were joining them during one of their safe house visits to film a segment on happy franchise couples, and instead, he broke things off with her.

How does Lauren Burnham figure into all of this? What did she know and when? The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Lauren was quite affected by Arie breaking things off with her at the final rose ceremony. Some fans speculate that Lauren went behind Becca’s back to shake things up with Arie. However, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that there is no truth to this theory. He says that Burnham and Luyendyk did not have any kind of secret relationship with one another before the split with Kufrin happened.

Now that Arie and Lauren have reunited, they apparently have had time together via the franchise’s standard safe house visits and it seems likely they’ll continue to see one another through the Bachelor finale in March. However, spoilers indicate that Luyendyk and Burnham are not engaged and Reality Steve doesn’t expect them to get engaged during the “ATFR” special either.

Arie and Lauren should be doing their best right now to keep their reunion on the down-low, but Bachelor spoiler fans will definitely be looking for potential hints and clues that confirm Reality Steve’s spoilers. For example, Burnham has not typically been posting anything referencing or involving Luyendyk on her Instagram page this season. However, this week she posted a shot of the two from their bowling group date, calling him a “perfect 10.”

While Lauren’s Instagram post featuring Arie certainly not a confirmation of Reality Steve’s spoilers, it could be perceived as a strong hint and it doesn’t seem like the kind of post a broken-hearted runner-up would put up on social media. Burnham’s first one-on-one with Luyendyk will be featured in Episode 6 and viewers will be anxious to watch the two of them on an individual date together.

Are Reality Steve’s spoilers about Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumping Becca Kufrin and reuniting with Lauren Burnham going to pan out to be accurate? All signs seem to point to yes so far and people will be dying to see how this all plays out as ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season continues.